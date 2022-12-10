Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:
6-9-9-9
(six, nine, nine, nine)
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:
6-9-9-9
(six, nine, nine, nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0