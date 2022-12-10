Effective: 2022-12-13 08:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Denton County in north central Texas Northeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas Southwestern Collin County in north central Texas Northern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 945 AM CST. * At 844 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over DFW Intl Airport, or over Grapevine, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dallas, Plano, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Flower Mound, Rowlett, Euless, Grapevine, Wylie, Coppell, The Colony, Farmers Branch and University Park. This includes Interstate 35E between mile markers 433 and 454. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO