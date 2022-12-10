MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
02-16-30-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
MassCash
02-12-19-20-23
(two, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Megabucks Doubler
01-04-07-30-43-44, ST: 6
(one, four, seven, thirty, forty-three, forty-four; ST: six)
Estimated jackpot: $1,900,000
Numbers Evening
2-8-1-2
(two, eight, one, two)
Numbers Midday
6-9-9-9
(six, nine, nine, nine)
Powerball
09-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
