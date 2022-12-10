ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction

Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
What the Heck Is a New Edge Mustang?

The New Edge Ford Mustang paved the way for the S197, S550, and even the newest S650 Ford Mustang. The late SN-95 had special editions and even a racing special edition. The post What the Heck Is a New Edge Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Trailer Can Charge Your EV In The Wilderness (And Haul Your Gear There)

It takes a certain person to truly love the outdoors. You know the type, the person that exclusively buys clothes from L.L. Bean, probably drives a Jeep Wrangler or Subaru of some kind, can start a fire seemingly out of thin air, and possibly spent months in their early 20s hiking the Appalachian trial. Owning an EV works sort of the same way. Not everyone can or will buy one, but those that do love them more than any other car. However, going on a massive hiking trip requires driving longer distances, something that has plagued EVs since their inception. Taking an EV on an outdoor exhibition will lead to some headaches, but Colorado Teardrops wants to remedy those.
Type S Integra Promises Power, But Will a Coupe Happen?

The Acura Integra Type S might be as sharp and powerful as the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. However, it looks like the Type S coupe might never come to be. The post Type S Integra Promises Power, But Will a Coupe Happen? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Luxury Pickup Trucks Under $90,000 With More Features

These luxury pickup trucks under $90,000 are the 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn Limited, the 2022 Ford F-150 Limited, and the 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate. The post 3 Luxury Pickup Trucks Under $90,000 With More Features appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet’s New Commercial Is After Your Heart

Cars are more than just A to B machines, this ad shows that Chevy understands that. Brands like GM, more specifically Chevrolet, have had a bit of a reputation for touching the hearts of enthusiasts everywhere since the early days of automotive production. Some of their vintage cars can be regarded as icons of American automotive history. They know this, at least you would think they have to to be able to make good use of their connection to the audience base. Well, a recent commercial aired by Chevy shows very well that the marketing team understands the real cultural significance of their cars.
