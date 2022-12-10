Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 2 Midday’ game

A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Don Stephens, founder of Mercy Ships this past weekend at the opening event of the GE7 Africa Visionary Leaders Annual Summit, held in Washington DC. This award was presented by H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of Government of Egypt. Earlier this year the government of Egypt had provided free passage through the Suez Canal for the newest Mercy Ship, the Global Mercy® on the vessel’s maiden voyage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005929/en/ Mercy Ships Founder Don Stephens receives Lifetime Achievement Award from H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of Government of Egypt. (Photo: Business Wire) “Africa is doing better because people from all parts of the world have joined forces to bring change and Mercy Ships is part of this transition,” stated Amy Sarr Fall, organizer of the event. “This event aims to galvanize change makers and bring hope. The awards highlight great initiatives and pay tribute to the main actors behind their success.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO