ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 2 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 2 Midday” game were:

9-4

(nine, four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Don Stephens, Founder of Mercy Ships, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from African Dignitaries at The Visionary Leaders Annual Summit

A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Don Stephens, founder of Mercy Ships this past weekend at the opening event of the GE7 Africa Visionary Leaders Annual Summit, held in Washington DC. This award was presented by H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of Government of Egypt. Earlier this year the government of Egypt had provided free passage through the Suez Canal for the newest Mercy Ship, the Global Mercy® on the vessel’s maiden voyage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005929/en/ Mercy Ships Founder Don Stephens receives Lifetime Achievement Award from H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of Government of Egypt. (Photo: Business Wire) “Africa is doing better because people from all parts of the world have joined forces to bring change and Mercy Ships is part of this transition,” stated Amy Sarr Fall, organizer of the event. “This event aims to galvanize change makers and bring hope. The awards highlight great initiatives and pay tribute to the main actors behind their success.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy