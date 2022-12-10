KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
02-17-29-31-43, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2
(two, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-three; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,890,000
Lucky For Life
02-16-30-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Pick 3 Midday
6-0-9
(six, zero, nine)
Daily Pick 3
1-1-3
(one, one, three)
Super Kansas Cash
13-16-28-30-32, Cash Ball: 17
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 10-13, White Balls: 14-15
(Red Balls: ten, thirteen; White Balls: fourteen, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Powerball
09-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
Comments / 0