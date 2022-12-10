AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-0-4
(two, zero, four)
Cash 3 Midday
6-5-3
(six, five, three)
Cash 4 Evening
2-4-5-5
(two, four, five, five)
Cash 4 Midday
5-9-6-5
(five, nine, six, five)
LOTTO
03-10-13-16-18-26, Bonus: 36
(three, ten, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six; Bonus: thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $902,000
Lucky For Life
02-16-30-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
04-19-25-28-34
(four, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
Powerball
09-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000
