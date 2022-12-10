ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castine, ME

4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said.

The driver and two other passengers — all of them students, as well — survived the fiery crash in Castine and were transported to local hospitals, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

“Our community is grieving for these young lives and for their families. While we have lost beloved members of our student body, tonight there are four families who have lost their children,” Jerry Paul, president of Maine Maritime Academy, said in an evening statement.

Shore Road was closed for more than eight hours after the crash, which took place shortly after 2 a.m. State police were investigating.

The seven students were in a 2013 Range Rover driven by Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, officials said. The other two survivors were identified as Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton, Massachusetts.

The state medical examiner’s office identified the dead as Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.

Maine Maritime Academy is a public, four-year college of about 950 students that focuses on maritime training with areas of study including engineering, management, science and transportation.

Friday was the last day of the fall term, and finals were to begin the following week. The college planned to have grief counselors on hand for students, faculty and staff.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

