Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022: news and reaction after France reach final against Argentina – live
Join Tom Davies for the latest from Qatar 2022 in the aftermath of France’s semi-final victory over Morocco
Football rumours: Goncalo Ramos could replace Cristiano Ronaldo once again
What the papers sayBenfica striker Goncalo Ramos could be set to replace Cristiano Ronaldo once again, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old, according to the Daily Mail and ESPN. United are said to be keen on making an enquiry about the availability of Ramos during the January transfer window. It would be second time Ramos has replaced former United star Ronaldo, having stepped in for the 37-year-old during the knockout phase of the World Cup.The Sun adds that Erik Ten Hag has been promised “massive funds” to rebuild United, despite the Glazers’ plans to sell the club....
BBC
Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle quits as job becomes 'too great a burden'
The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle has quit after three years saying the role had become "too great a burden". The Right Reverend Robert Byrne said he had resigned "with great sorrow" and a "heavy heart" in a letter read out to diocese parishioners on Sunday. He said he was...
Comments / 0