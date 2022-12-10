Read full article on original website
An Italian Nonna Dropped A Pasta Hack That Padma Lakshmi Adored
If you were lucky enough to share your childhood home with your grandparents or just spent lots of time in the kitchen together, our grannies, nonnas, bubbes, abuelas, and memaws are treasure troves of experience they love to pass on, especially when it comes to food. Whether we are 5 or 50, grandma's cooking can warm our souls and her recipes are just what's needed when comfort food is in order.
Gigi Hadid Makes the Sidewalk Her Runway in Neon Knitwear and Western Boots in New York
Like a good business owner should, Gigi Hadid stopped in at her Guest in Residence pop-up store in New York yesterday. Dressed in cozy clothes and chic cowboy boots, Hadid traversed SoHo, making the streets her runway. Hadid’s look consisted of a black leather jacket worn over a colorful knit cardigan with a geometric pattern in neon hues. Adding layers upon layers in order to fight off the cold, the button down was worn atop a plain shirt that was tucked into a blue maxi skirt. On her feet, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador sported tan Western style boots with snipped toes and...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor
As she prepares for her first Christmas with husband Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian teased her 205 million Instagram followers with glimpses of her holiday decor Kourtney Kardashian is dreaming of a red Christmas. On Friday, the Kardashians star, 43, debuted her Calabasas home's Christmas decor on her Instagram Story, unveiling a small indoor forest of red Christmas trees posted on both sides of the house's panoramic backdoor. The post comes as she prepares to celebrate her first Christmas with husband Travis Barker as newlyweds after tying the knot...
Betty White’s Longtime Los Angeles Mansion Demolished
Betty White’s lavish Los Angeles home has been demolished. The heartbreaking sight comes less than six months after the new owner purchased the mansion for a jaw-dropping $10.678 million. The decision to level the property didn’t come as surprise. But after White’s longtime assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted an after...
Kendall & Kylie Jenner Hilariously Mock ‘RHOBH’ Scene That Led To Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Feud: Watch
Even Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner know about the drama between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! The Jenner sisters visited Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 11 where they poked fun at the RHOBH drama by drinking Kendall’s 818 Tequila in a TikTok video. As Bravo fans know, Kemo Sabe is where Kathy got upset with Lisa after the former soap actress tried Kendall’s tequila line instead of Kathy’s Casa Del Sol tequila line during the RHOBH season 12 cast trip.
Lisa Hochstein seen ‘canoodling’ tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden
Maybe he was one of the two men she was romancing on Halloween. Lisa Hochstein got cozy with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden on Monday night at Catch Steak in New York City following her and Larsa Pippen’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “There was a lot of canoodling at the table,” a spy shares, adding that Pippen was also nestling rumored beau Marcus Jordan. The onlooker also says the “Real Housewives of Miami” co-stars took a photo with a fan. Paparazzi caught the group departing the hotspot, and despite Pippen, 48, claiming on the late-night Bravo show that...
HipHopDX.com
Offset Celebrates 31st Birthday In Jamaica With Cardi B: 'Blessed To See Another Year!'
JAMAICA - Offset turned 31 years old this week, and to celebrate, he flew to Jamaica for a getaway trip with his wife Cardi B. Footage of the Migos rapper’s birthday vacation surfaced online on Tuesday (December 13), showing the power couple enjoying their time on the Caribbean island.
The Hills' Audrina Patridge Is Dating Her Podcast Producer Jarod Einsohn
Watch: Audrina Patridge's MAJOR Makeup Hacks & Favorite Hills Co-Star. The Hills are alive with a brand-new romance. Audrina Patridge is dating Jarod Einsohn, a source confirms to E! News. According to Just Jared, who first broke the news Dec. 9, Audrina's new man serves as a producer on her...
Tri-City Herald
Sweet Surprise! See Rob Kardashian’s Rare Sightings in Photos Since His Departure From ‘KUWTK’
Spotted! Once the leading man on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in recent years a Rob Kardashian sighting has become as rare as that infamous white giraffe. Fans were first introduced to the only Kardashian brother during season 1 of the family’s long-running E! reality series. At the time, Rob was a 20-year-old business student attending the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In A Plunging Purple Dress—Pete Davidson Is A Lucky Man!
Emily Ratajkowski always nails Y2K and early aughts-inspired get-ups, and the model just rocked a vintage purple Roberto Cavalli dress to the 2022 Möet Chandon Holiday Celebration in New York City. The My Body author, 31, looked radiant on the red carpet in the shimmering, low-cut and curve-hugging halter...
Chloe Bailey Gave Off Chic Warrior Princess Vibes At The 13th Annual Root 100 Gala
Chloe Bailey is no stranger to taking fashion risks.
Camila Cabello joins the ‘Wednesday’ dance challenge wearing a sheer corset dress
Camila Cabello is also a fan of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday. The Cuban American singer and actress took to social media to share a video of herself joining the “Wednesday Dance Challenge.” The video, posted on Cabello’s TikTok, shows the “Havana” performer recreating Jenna Ortega’s moves in...
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Means Business With Her "Courtroom Bob"
We know that Megan Thee Stallion‘s trial is a serious matter, but moving away from the seriousness and into a bit of spirit, her “courtroom bob” for the moment is bobbing. Styled by celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck, Megan showed up to court with the sharpest semi-asymmetrical chin-grazing...
North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"
Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North appears in her lavish family home and shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."
Gisele Bundchen spends Sunday at the waterpark with her kids
Gisele Bundchen is making the most out of Florida weather. The Brazilian supermodel was spotted spending the day with her kids, Ben, 13 and Vivian, 10, with all of them enjoying themselves at a water park. RELATED: Gisele Bündchen shows love to Tom Brady’s son ...
Hypebae
Camila Cabello Slays the Viral 'Wednesday' Dance
It looks like everyone is seeing black these days as Camila Cabello is the latest celebrity to join in on the viral Wednesday dance. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the trend took off after the premiere of the spooky-ooky Netflix show as the titular character Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, broke out of “her cocoon” only to dominate Nevemore Academy’s dance floor.
Chrissy Teigen's Viral Banana Bread Is Available By The Slice In New Collab
Chrissy Teigen's banana bread has been a viral sensation for years — not because it tastes great (which people say it does), but because it's been the subject of many hilarious Twitter interactions. In 2017, Teigan was short of the bananas needed to make her bread, resulting in the model and television host reaching out on Twitter for a trade. "If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear, and a Becca palette," she wrote. She then asked for a photo of the trader holding the bananas and throwing up a peace sign before she'd arrange the meeting.
Dua Lipa Serves Up Drama in a Black Crystalized Dress and Strappy Heels at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Celebrating the holidays in style, Dua Lipa hit the red carpet at the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York. Lipa served up elegance with her look, dressing in an all-black ensemble down to her feet. Lipa’s look centered around a floor-length gown featuring a strappy bodice and a ruffle laden skirt that pooled at her feet. The top featured a sparkling crystalized halter strap that helped reinforce the plain black ones on the shoulders and round her forearms. Although her shoes were mostly hidden under the hem the dress, Lipa wore black strappy sandals with geometric...
Tiffy Chen Gave Mashed A Genius Method To Pick Out The Best Street Food Vendor - Exclusive
Because it is almost inevitable when we start philosophizing about street food, let us begin by remembering Anthony Bourdain. "Street food, I believe, is the salvation of the human race," the rockstar chef once said. Had the idea of street food not already emanated a certain mystique before Bourdain rhapsodized about it at the World Street Food Congress in Singapore, his declaration would have endowed it with the grungy glamour that Bourdain gave everything he touched.
