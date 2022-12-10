Chrissy Teigen's banana bread has been a viral sensation for years — not because it tastes great (which people say it does), but because it's been the subject of many hilarious Twitter interactions. In 2017, Teigan was short of the bananas needed to make her bread, resulting in the model and television host reaching out on Twitter for a trade. "If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear, and a Becca palette," she wrote. She then asked for a photo of the trader holding the bananas and throwing up a peace sign before she'd arrange the meeting.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO