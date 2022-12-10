ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westernmassnews.com

Man struck, killed by vehicle near Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. The adult male pedestrian was brought to Baystate...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield pedestrian dies after being hit by car

SPRINGFIELD — A pedestrian who was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries. The man was hit at about 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Dwight and Congress Street. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance and later died, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Killed in Crash on Mass Pike in Charlton

A West Springfield woman was killed in a crash on the Mass Pike in Charlton Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said the woman was driving a 2010 Honda Civic on the westbound side of the highway around 5:15 p.m. when she was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer. She died of her injuries.
CHARLTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield crews respond to Amostown Rd after car hits pole

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield crews responded to Amostown Road Wednesday night after a car struck a pole. According to West Springfield Fire , power is out in the area as a result. Fire officials added that Eversource is en route to fix the outage. It is uncertain...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
darientimes.com

Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later

GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
GROTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

East Mountain Road closed after utility pole crash

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, East Mountain Road is closed as crews clean-up after a car crashed into a utility pole. The road is closed from Holyoke Road to Buck Pond Road. No injuries were reported in the crash. Western Mass News will continue to bring you updates...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield FIU Detectives seize firearm, trafficking weight of fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday, December 13th, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested 18-year-old, Michael Llanos for possession of a semi-automatic firearm and trafficking weight of fentanyl. Detectives recovered 580 bags or approximately 11.2 grams of suspected fentanyl in addition to 47 rounds of ammunition. 18-year-old Michael Llanos of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to a fire on Osgood St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a fire on Osgood St. According to Springfield Fire Officials, the fire was knocked down and crews are checking for extension and overhaul. No word on any injuries or a cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

