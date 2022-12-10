Read full article on original website
Prosecutors Paint Horrifying Picture of Execution-Style Killings in Belmont Cragin Shooting
Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors laid out their case against a man suspected of fatally shooting three people outside of a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend, painting the attack as an execution-style killing following a fight at a birthday party.
Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94. On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the...
14-year-old boy charged with 10 felonies after alleged home invasion, shooting of two teens in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing 10 felony charges after Chicago police allege he critically injured two teens last month during a home invasion. The boy was arrested Tuesday and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts […]
He allegedly went on a hapless and terrifying crime spree — while on parole for robbing an off-duty Chicago cop
Chicago — A man on parole for trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer in the Loop committed a string of ill-planned yet horrifying crimes on Sunday, including a carjacking and a terribly botched armed robbery in the Kenwood neighborhood, prosecutors say. Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Isaias Saucedo-Ugalde...
Chicago man sentenced to more than 8 years in jail for attempted murder on Christmas morning in 2019
CHICAGO - A man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and using it to shoot at individuals on Christmas morning in 2019. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, Rashid Jackson fired three shots from a semiautomatic handgun at individuals in the middle of a residential street in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
Man Who Straw-Purchased Gun Used to Kill CPD Officer Ella French Sentenced to 2 1⁄2 Years in Prison
The straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and seriously wound her partner was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1⁄2 years in prison by a federal judge. Prosecutors earlier this month asked U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman to give the maximum five-year prison sentence...
Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
4 Men Arrested After Fiery Northwest Side Crash May Be Responsible For Recent Armed Robbery Spree
Four people arrested after a fiery crash in the city's Lincoln Square neighborhood earlier this week are suspected of being involved in a spree of 50 armed robberies across the North and Northwest sides, according to Chicago's top cop. According to CPD Supt. David Brown, four men were taken into...
VIDEO | Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as CPD announce 4 armed robbery suspects charged
New video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as Chicago police announced four suspects have been charged in a series of armed robberies with the same MO.
Person shows up at Maywood hospital with two gunshot wounds
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A person suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds showed up at Loyola Hospital in Maywood Tuesday night. The male, whose age was unknown, had been shot twice in the leg and was admitted to the hospital around 11 p.m., according to police. He was uncooperative with...
2 men shot by concealed carry holder downtown face felony charges; ‘running, limping, and grabbing his rear end’
Chicago — Two men who were shot by a concealed carry holder as they allegedly tried to steal his car in downtown Chicago over the weekend were charged with felonies on Monday. Prosecutors said one of the accused men, who had been shot in the buttocks, ran from the...
Caught on video: Men who appear to be armed with hammers rob another man in Humboldt Park
Two men who appeared to be armed with hammers robbed another man in on Chicago's Northwest Side, surveillance camera footage shows.
Person shot dead in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside just before midnight when he was shot at in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and...
Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
