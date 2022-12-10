ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94. On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man sentenced to more than 8 years in jail for attempted murder on Christmas morning in 2019

CHICAGO - A man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and using it to shoot at individuals on Christmas morning in 2019. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, Rashid Jackson fired three shots from a semiautomatic handgun at individuals in the middle of a residential street in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Suspect Charged in Fatal Belmont Cragin Shooting That Left 3 Dead Sunday

A 32-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of three people near a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend. According to Chicago police, Samuel Parsons-Salas is in custody and is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting. He has also been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony county of armed kidnapping, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot dead in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside just before midnight when he was shot at in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

CPD Search For Suspect After 3 Fatally Shot Outside Bar in Portage Park

A small memorial is growing in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood and police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot and killed early Sunday outside a neighborhood bar following an argument. According to officials, the incident took place at approximately 2:26 a.m. Sunday, outside the bar Vera Lounge,...
CHICAGO, IL

