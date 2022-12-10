Kenley Jansen is prepared to shut down games for the Boston Red Sox over the next two seasons, and is welcoming any of the new challenges that come with the role. Jansen officially signed a two-year, $32 million deal with Boston on Tuesday to be the team’s closer. The 35-year-old’s excitement to be a part of the Red Sox was music to fans’ ears. However, there will be plenty of challenges for Jansen to endure in his first season with Boston as Major League Baseball’s new rules may affect the closing pitcher.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO