Red Sox Designate Player For Assignment 20 Days After Trading For Him
Kenley Jansen’s movement to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster came at the expense of a player who joined Boston’s organization less than a month ago. The Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon officially announced their two-year deal with Jansen, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves last season. In order to create a roster spot for the star closer, the Red Sox designated Hoy Park for assignment. Park was acquired by Boston on November 23 in a trade that saw the Red Sox send left-handed pitching prospect Inmer Lobo to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chaim Bloom Hints Tanner Houck’s Role With Red Sox In 2023
While Tanner Houck remains in recovery mode ahead of the 2023 season, his return might come in a new role when the time comes. Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom suggested that Houck might not return to his previous role out of the bullpen next season. Instead, Bloom hinted that with the team’s offseason additions — Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen — Houck could likely serve as a starter.
MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Signing With Dodgers
Another starting pitcher is off the free agent market as the Los Angeles Dodgers have joined in on the fun. Right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard reportedly has agreed to a contract with the Dodgers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Syndergaard is expected to join Los Angeles’ starting rotation, as noted by Passan. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman adds that the deal is a one-year, $13 million contract.
MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Signs With Twins
Former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez made his free agency decision on Monday. No, Vázquez will not be making his return to Boston next season. Instead, the Minnesota Twins reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Vázquez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Vázquez, 32,...
MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa Signs Massive Contract With Giants
Carlos Correa appears to be on his way to the Bay Area. Correa reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the San Francisco Giants worth $350 million over 13 years, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The 28-year-old is coming off one season with the Minnesota Twins where he had...
MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa Turned Down This Offer From Twins
For the second time in roughly nine months, Carlos Correa is relocating. Correa is set to join the Giants after a one-season stint with the Minnesota Twins. San Francisco broke the bank to land the two-time All-Star, giving him $350 million across 13 years — the richest contract for a shortstop in Major League Baseball history.
How Sam Kennedy Addressed Xander Bogaerts’ Red Sox Exit
Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy spoke out publicly for the first time since Xander Bogaerts ended his 10-year run with the organization and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. With the departure comes a leadership and premier middle infield loss to Boston’s roster. Kennedy...
Chaim Bloom On Red Sox’s Shortstop Spot After Xander Bogaerts Deal
As the Boston Red Sox prepare to embark on a new season, without Xander Bogaerts, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom provided some clarity about where the organization could make a position change. Bogaerts, who signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres, spent the last nine seasons as the...
MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi On Another Red Sox Rival’s Radar
Another day, another prominent reported suitor for free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. MLB free agency has reached its crescendo as big-name stars like Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts and now Carlos Correa have all made their respective decisions. The best remaining unsigned player might be...
Red Sox Face Potential Issue With Moving Trevor Story To Shortstop
The Red Sox should have a pretty good idea of how they’ll deploy Trevor Story offensively and the sort of production they can expect from the former All-Star. The looming question, however, is also fairly obvious: What defensive position will the infielder play?. Story was one of the best...
MLB Insider Names Red Sox As ‘Best Fit’ For This All-Star Pitcher
Major League Baseball free agency has fired up since the winter meetings, but there still are quality names on the market. Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson remain the top shortstops on the market, and Carlos Rodón is the most sought-after pitcher, to whom the New York Yankees reportedly could deliver an offer “very soon.”
Xander Bogaerts-Christian Vázquez Reunion? Padres Reportedly In Mix
It’s good to be Christian Vázquez, and the former Red Sox catcher could have a reunion on the horizon in San Diego. Vázquez is arguably the top available catcher on the free agent market, so it’s not a huge surprise that backstop-needy teams are lining up for his potential services. And with Xander Bogaerts now in San Diego, the Padres, already in the Vázquez mix, could up their efforts, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
New Red Sox Closer Kenley Jansen Not Worried About Pitch Clock
Kenley Jansen is prepared to shut down games for the Boston Red Sox over the next two seasons, and is welcoming any of the new challenges that come with the role. Jansen officially signed a two-year, $32 million deal with Boston on Tuesday to be the team’s closer. The 35-year-old’s excitement to be a part of the Red Sox was music to fans’ ears. However, there will be plenty of challenges for Jansen to endure in his first season with Boston as Major League Baseball’s new rules may affect the closing pitcher.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Potential Option’ For Dansby Swanson
The superstar shortstop market was trimmed down to one Tuesday night. Carlos Correa is off the market after signing a whopping 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. The 28-year-old landed a richer deal than fellow All-Star shortstops Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, who ended up with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres, respectively.
Cody Bellinger's Deal With Chicago Cubs Finalized
The Chicago Cubs and former free-agent center fielder Cody Bellinger put the final touches on a deal that was first reported last week. Bellinger had been looking for a one-year deal to reset his value after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last month. Bellinger’s wish was Chicago’s command as Cody got what he was looking for by way of a one-year $17.5 million pact.
Free Agent SS Carlos Correa Has 'Massive Offer' from Twins
Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports that the Minnesota Twins have offered star free agent shortstop Carlos Correa “a massive contract far beyond anything in franchise history.”. After opting out of the final two seasons of a three-year, $105 million contract he signed with the Twins the last offseason,...
What Has Impressed Kenley Jansen Most About Red Sox Fans
Kenley Jansen hasn’t been in Boston long, but he has already come to appreciate certain aspects of Red Sox Nation. The Red Sox officially welcomed Jansen to the team Tuesday, introducing him at a press conference at Fenway Park. Prior to taking the stage and donning his new threads for the first time, the veteran closer spoke to ownership about what he’s noticed in his first days as a member of the Red Sox.
Why Marcus Smart Abruptly Left Game Late In Celtics Win Over Lakers
With the Boston Celtics trying to close out the Los Angeles Lakers in the final minute of overtime Tuesday night, Marcus Smart made an uncharacteristic move by abruptly leaving the game. The veteran guard sure had a valid reason for doing so, which he revealed following Boston’s 122-118 overtime win...
How Ex-Yankees Pitcher Reacted To Aaron Judge’s Contract
The New York Yankees successfully crossed off their biggest priority from their offseason checklist and one former pitcher believes that it was the right move. CC Sabathia, who spent 11 seasons with the Yankees, chimed in on the highly-anticipated Aaron Judge free agency result. After setting a new American League home run record in 2022, Judge tested the market, however, the Yankees refused to let him go. Both sides came to a nine-year agreement worth $360 million.
