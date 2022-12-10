ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
ROCHESTER, MN
MN Coffee Shop’s First Location Outside Twin Cities Now Open in Rochester

A Minnesota-based coffee shop just opened in Rochester-- its first location outside the Twin Cities. If you've gotta have a jolt of java, you now have another choice here in Minnesota's Med City, because a new coffee shop just opened its doors in Rochester. And this location happens to be the first location for this Twin Cities-based coffee outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area too.
ROCHESTER, MN
146 Year Old Home In Plainview Minnesota For Sale

$320,000 - 510 4th St SW, Plainview, MN 55964. Attention, people that love Minnesota history, the Thomas Bolton house is for sale! It was built in Plainview, MN in 1876, has three bedrooms, and 2 baths, and is rich in hardwood detail. Scroll down to see the gallery. Tons of...
PLAINVIEW, MN
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota

Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Rochester Man Charged With Felony DWI For Second Time in 4 Months

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has charged a Rochester man convicted of criminal vehicular operation with Felony DWI. The charges filed against 26-year-old Jacob Janet accuse him of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in southeast Rochester. He was apprehended by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
ROCHESTER, MN
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
ROCHESTER, MN
30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in 2023

A celebration three decades in the making. The 30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in February of 2023. Every Minnesotan has seen the iconic 1993 movie "Grumpy Old Men", which is based in the town of Wabasha. The movie centers around the unique friendship of John Gustafson and Max Goldman and the turmoil that ensues when an attractive new neighbor moves in across the street.
WABASHA, MN
Rochester’s Top Google Searches for 2022

The most Googled word of 2022 is Wordle. Not terribly surprising, we were all OBSESSED when that game first came out. But what about our area? Thanks to Google Trends, we now know Rochester, Minnesota's top 10 Google searches for 2022. Some of the results I didn't consider but in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
ROCHESTER, MN
Young Lanesboro Man Killed In Equipment Loading Mishap

Lawler, IA (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Lanesboro is dead as the result of an equipment loading mishap in Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol’s incident report indicates 21-year-old Joseph Gathje was found pinned underneath a large piece of tacked equipment at the intersection of Vanderbilt Ln. and 160th St. The fatal incident occurred in Lawler, about 30 miles south of the Iowa-Minnesota state line shortly before noon Monday.
LANESBORO, MN
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester

Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
ROCHESTER, MN
11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
RICE COUNTY, MN
