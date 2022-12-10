Read full article on original website
Related
Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
It’s Here: New Name And New Owner For Rochester Hotel…Again
A Rochester, Minnesota hotel has changed hands...again. It's the fourth sale since 2013 of the hotel most recently known as Ramada by Wyndham on South Broadway in the Med City. What's the Rochester Hotel Going to Be Called This Time?. According to public records, Cactus Hospitality bought the 145-room at...
MN Coffee Shop’s First Location Outside Twin Cities Now Open in Rochester
A Minnesota-based coffee shop just opened in Rochester-- its first location outside the Twin Cities. If you've gotta have a jolt of java, you now have another choice here in Minnesota's Med City, because a new coffee shop just opened its doors in Rochester. And this location happens to be the first location for this Twin Cities-based coffee outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area too.
146 Year Old Home In Plainview Minnesota For Sale
$320,000 - 510 4th St SW, Plainview, MN 55964. Attention, people that love Minnesota history, the Thomas Bolton house is for sale! It was built in Plainview, MN in 1876, has three bedrooms, and 2 baths, and is rich in hardwood detail. Scroll down to see the gallery. Tons of...
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
Rochester Man Charged With Felony DWI For Second Time in 4 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has charged a Rochester man convicted of criminal vehicular operation with Felony DWI. The charges filed against 26-year-old Jacob Janet accuse him of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in southeast Rochester. He was apprehended by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening.
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
Alcohol Use Suspected in Crash That Injured Rochester Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office suspects a Rochester woman of being under the influence of alcohol after she crashed her vehicle along Marion Rd. Monday night. Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Marion...
30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in 2023
A celebration three decades in the making. The 30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in February of 2023. Every Minnesotan has seen the iconic 1993 movie "Grumpy Old Men", which is based in the town of Wabasha. The movie centers around the unique friendship of John Gustafson and Max Goldman and the turmoil that ensues when an attractive new neighbor moves in across the street.
Rochester’s Top Google Searches for 2022
The most Googled word of 2022 is Wordle. Not terribly surprising, we were all OBSESSED when that game first came out. But what about our area? Thanks to Google Trends, we now know Rochester, Minnesota's top 10 Google searches for 2022. Some of the results I didn't consider but in...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
Young Lanesboro Man Killed In Equipment Loading Mishap
Lawler, IA (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Lanesboro is dead as the result of an equipment loading mishap in Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol’s incident report indicates 21-year-old Joseph Gathje was found pinned underneath a large piece of tacked equipment at the intersection of Vanderbilt Ln. and 160th St. The fatal incident occurred in Lawler, about 30 miles south of the Iowa-Minnesota state line shortly before noon Monday.
Minnesota Teacher Going Smurf Blue If $1,000 Is Donated
Two teachers in Rochester, Minnesota might be on the hunt for some very bright hair dye soon. Well, that's if their students at John Marshall High School accept the challenge in front of them. Rochester Teacher May Soon Have Smurf Blue Hair If Students Step Up. Right now, all of...
Goodhue County Added to USDA Natural Disaster List for Drought
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Farmers in Goodhue County could be eligible for government assistance after the county was added to the USDA’s Natural Disaster list due to drought conditions. Goodhue County is one of six Minnesota counties recently designated as a disaster area by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsak....
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 9, 2022
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and the surrounding communities are in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The Rochester Airport is reported just under an inch of snow had fallen as of 6 a.m. Travel conditions are expected to be difficult due to snow and possibly a thin glaze of ice on the roads.
Man Hospitalized After Reported Assault at Rochester Warming Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man accused of smashing a mason jar across the face of a 43-year-old Rochester man early Friday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an assault call at the Rochester Community Warming Center shortly before 3 a.m....
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0