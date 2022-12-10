ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas

MILWAUKEE - Vincent King, 30, was arrested in Texas, held in the Fort Bend County Jail outside of Houston, where US Marshals arrested him Tuesday, Dec. 13. King is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather on Aug. 12 near Fond du Lac and Congress in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
Racine County woman could be the ‘Powerball First Millionaire’ of 2023

TOWN OF NORWAY — Amy Hughes of Wind Lake, in the Town of Norway, is one of 29 finalists who could be the next Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Hughes is the only Wisconsin finalist and was selected from an estimated 21,000 statewide entries on April 25, the Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release issued Tuesday.
Mail carrier killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents

WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
