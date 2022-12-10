Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Janet Protasiewicz Makes Light of Her Sentence Freeing Felon Rapist Who Abducted Teen
Left-wing supreme Court Candidate Janet Protasiewicz is making light of her sentence that freed a felon rapist kidnapper by taking a political potshot against an opponent who raised concerns about it. Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee judge endorsed by the extreme left-wing Daily Kos blog, sentenced a felon who was accused of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas
MILWAUKEE - Vincent King, 30, was arrested in Texas, held in the Fort Bend County Jail outside of Houston, where US Marshals arrested him Tuesday, Dec. 13. King is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather on Aug. 12 near Fond du Lac and Congress in Milwaukee.
New York Times highlights Milwaukee fentanyl epidemic in prominent report
In a highly placed article on Tuesday, The New York Times highlighted how the highly addictive drug fentanyl is causing a crisis in mostly Black and Hispanic communities in Milwaukee.
wuwm.com
Fatal shooting of postal carrier and new Milwaukee homicide record prompt more calls for peace
Friday afternoon's fatal shooting of mail carrier Aundre Cross continued to push this year's Milwaukee homicide total farther over the 200 mark. Each additional killing yet this year would be a new record for the city. The high-profile case of the postal employee again has people talking about ways to...
WISN
Exclusive: Woman who reported daughter, granddaughter missing responds to lack of alert
MILWAUKEE — Questions still remain about why more urgent action wasn't taken when a mother and daughter were reported missing last week. Last Thursday, a witness saw a submerged vehicle in Northridge Lake near 71st Street and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. Crews later pulled the bodies of 25-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County woman could be the ‘Powerball First Millionaire’ of 2023
TOWN OF NORWAY — Amy Hughes of Wind Lake, in the Town of Norway, is one of 29 finalists who could be the next Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Hughes is the only Wisconsin finalist and was selected from an estimated 21,000 statewide entries on April 25, the Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release issued Tuesday.
CBS 58
MPD officer recruits get new service weapons following accidental discharge incidents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over a month ago, the city of Milwaukee announced that they would replace their service weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, after several fired on their own, injuring several officers. On Wednesday, new police recruits got their hands on a new and safer service weapon. "What we're...
Two people targeted, shot while driving in Milwaukee's Third Ward
Two people were shot while driving in the Third Ward Tuesday. Milwaukee Police say the shooter was in another car.
Mail carrier killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving. Shauntonae Walton, 26, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count...
WISN
Two people shot in Third Ward, drove to Milwaukee police headquarters, police say
MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Water and Buffalo streets in the Third Ward and then drove to Milwaukee police headquarters on State Street, police said. The Milwaukee Fire Department told WISN 12 News it got a call at 6:43 p.m. for shooting victims...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
wwisradio.com
seehafernews.com
Medical examiner identifies 2 of the 3 victims in deadly Wauwatosa crash
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Ofice identified one of three people who died in a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents
WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
WISN
2 people shot near Water and Buffalo, taken to MPD headquarters
Multiple people were shot outside the Milwaukee Police Department's downtown police station on Tuesday.
