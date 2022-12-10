ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who’ll Stop the Run?

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ... And now the Cowboys need help. As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush made a...
Patriots-Raiders Injury Report: Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker Status?

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-6) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (head), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and rookie cornerback Jack Jones were all absent on Wednesday. Both Parker and Stevenson left the game in the first quarter. Parker was ruled out during the second quarter after his controversial exit, while Stevenson made a brief return before being ruled out in the third quarter. Jones also suffered a knee injury and was ruled out in the second quarter.
Broncos S Justin Simmons Dishes on Steve Atwater’s HOF Influence

The Denver Broncos have a rich history at the safety position that includes legendary players like John Lynch (2004-07), Austin 'Goose' Gonsoulin (1960-67), Bill Thompson (1969-81), and Dennis Smith (1981-94). However, Hall-of-Famer Steve Atwater, and current team captain Justin Simmons, are undoubtedly the two best to ever play the safety...
Wednesday Injury Report: Good News for Defense

NASHVILLE – Three weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans decided not to place Denico Autry on injured reserve. It is possible that they made the right choice. Autry was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice as the Titans began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the first time the outside linebacker/defensive lineman did anything in practice since he sustained a knee injury on Nov. 17 at Green Bay.
Fog Lifts for Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon

The NFL has progressed in terms of detecting and treating concussions. Still, it remains a flawed science and the concussion suffered by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker against Atlanta is a perfect example. Brisker finished the game after being examined for a concussion, then later on had symptoms and it was...
2023 NFL Draft: Who Does Todd McShay Project to the Jaguars?

The Jacksonville Jaguars still have a lot left to play for during the 2022 season. With four weeks to go, the Jaguars just two games behind the first-place Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, meaning it is not quite draft season yet. But that doesn't stop the rest of the...
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Best Bets & TNF Predictions

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Playoff contenders seemingly headed in opposite directions face off in a critical Week 15 Thursday Night Football showdown, as Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks host Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Lions: Cam Dantzler Returns, Esezi Otomewo Debuts

This is the part of the NFL season where every team has their depth tested. When December rolls around, everyone's going to deal with injuries and absences, and that's even more likely for a veteran-heavy team like the Vikings. They were down three key starters in Sunday's loss to the Lions: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, and Christian Darrisaw.
DeMeco Ryans Sheds a Positive Light on the 49ers’ Defensive Line Depth

Depth is looking a bit scarce for the 49ers on the defensive line. First it was defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway who suffered a pec strain against Miami that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Now it is Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) and Kevin Givens (knee) that are both dealing with injuries. Hyder's injury shouldn't force him to miss time, but Givens is dealing with a sprain, so he is out for a bit.
Ravens Quarterback Situation Uncertain for Week 15 at Cleveland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens don't yet know who will be available to play quarterback Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. It could possibly be Lamar Jackson, who missed the last game with a knee injury,. “I just don’t know. I don’t know," coach John Harbaugh said about...
Ex-Husky Jackson Sirmon Returning for Another Season at Cal

Jackson Sirmon is coming back next season — no, not to Montlake, but for another run through the Pac-12 answering to his dad and playing for the California Bears. The former University of Washington linebacker announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he would be returning for a sixth college football season, and his second in Berkeley, rather than enter the NFL draft.
Lions Select Michigan CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense came up big against the Minnesota Vikings. "Defensively came up big, obviously in the red zone limited points and one of our goals was to shut down (Dalvin) Cook," said Dan Campbell. "We know how dynamic of a runner he is, but 15 carries, 23 yards, one-and-a-half-yard average, that’s about as good as you’re going to do against a guy like that. I mean you’d be lucky to do that against him, so our defense really stepped up."
