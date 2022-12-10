Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debutNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
DougCo schools opt-in to free lunch programSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who’ll Stop the Run?
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ... And now the Cowboys need help. As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush made a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots-Raiders Injury Report: Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker Status?
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-6) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (head), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and rookie cornerback Jack Jones were all absent on Wednesday. Both Parker and Stevenson left the game in the first quarter. Parker was ruled out during the second quarter after his controversial exit, while Stevenson made a brief return before being ruled out in the third quarter. Jones also suffered a knee injury and was ruled out in the second quarter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos S Justin Simmons Dishes on Steve Atwater’s HOF Influence
The Denver Broncos have a rich history at the safety position that includes legendary players like John Lynch (2004-07), Austin 'Goose' Gonsoulin (1960-67), Bill Thompson (1969-81), and Dennis Smith (1981-94). However, Hall-of-Famer Steve Atwater, and current team captain Justin Simmons, are undoubtedly the two best to ever play the safety...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wednesday Injury Report: Good News for Defense
NASHVILLE – Three weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans decided not to place Denico Autry on injured reserve. It is possible that they made the right choice. Autry was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice as the Titans began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the first time the outside linebacker/defensive lineman did anything in practice since he sustained a knee injury on Nov. 17 at Green Bay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fog Lifts for Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon
The NFL has progressed in terms of detecting and treating concussions. Still, it remains a flawed science and the concussion suffered by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker against Atlanta is a perfect example. Brisker finished the game after being examined for a concussion, then later on had symptoms and it was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: Who Does Todd McShay Project to the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars still have a lot left to play for during the 2022 season. With four weeks to go, the Jaguars just two games behind the first-place Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, meaning it is not quite draft season yet. But that doesn't stop the rest of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Reflect on ‘Perfect’ Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns 23-10 on Sunday, but their offense got off to a slow start. Joe Burrow missed a few throws, the offensive line was struggling and they were playing without Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst. Despite all of the issues, it was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Best Bets & TNF Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Playoff contenders seemingly headed in opposite directions face off in a critical Week 15 Thursday Night Football showdown, as Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks host Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Lions: Cam Dantzler Returns, Esezi Otomewo Debuts
This is the part of the NFL season where every team has their depth tested. When December rolls around, everyone's going to deal with injuries and absences, and that's even more likely for a veteran-heavy team like the Vikings. They were down three key starters in Sunday's loss to the Lions: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, and Christian Darrisaw.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DeMeco Ryans Sheds a Positive Light on the 49ers’ Defensive Line Depth
Depth is looking a bit scarce for the 49ers on the defensive line. First it was defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway who suffered a pec strain against Miami that will sideline him for at least six weeks. Now it is Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) and Kevin Givens (knee) that are both dealing with injuries. Hyder's injury shouldn't force him to miss time, but Givens is dealing with a sprain, so he is out for a bit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Takes Playful Shot At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for many things, including his the famous photo of him smoking a cigar following LSU's win in the National Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Burrow was asked to compare his cigar photo to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones'...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking: Vols Receiver Jalin Hyatt Announces Decision on NFL Draft, Orange Bowl
Earlier this month, Jalin Hyatt became the first Tennessee player to ever win the Biletnikoff award, signifying the nation's top receiver. After receiving the honor, Hyatt met with the media and said he was "50-50" on an NFL Draft decision that he would make no later than this week. Now,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Quarterback Situation Uncertain for Week 15 at Cleveland
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens don't yet know who will be available to play quarterback Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. It could possibly be Lamar Jackson, who missed the last game with a knee injury,. “I just don’t know. I don’t know," coach John Harbaugh said about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I’m Gonna Trust Him!’: Rams QB Baker Mayfield Already Building Rapport With New Target
Los Angeles-based productions often succeed or fail through the relationships of co-stars. The Los Angeles Rams certainly hope they have a strong one forming on offense if only to make the final stages of their failed Super Bowl defense a bit more tolerable. By now, Baker Mayfield's ascension from released...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Dolphins: Matt Milano, Tyreek Hill Headline Injury Report for ‘Saturday Showdown’
The Buffalo Bills conducted a walkthrough practice on Tuesday as part of the preparation for the "Saturday Showdown'' in prime time this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. And the injury report - simulated because of the nature of the workout - features a few names of note who are expected to be OK by Saturday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Clean Up’ & ‘Clutch’: Dak Prescott Reveals Issues Before Game-Winning Drive
The Dallas Cowboys managed to scrape past the Houston Texans on Sunday to win 27-23, which marks just the second time since the 1995 and 1996 seasons that Dallas had back-to-back double-digit win seasons. But the win wouldn't have happened without a Dak Prescott game-winning drive (the 18th of his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ex-Husky Jackson Sirmon Returning for Another Season at Cal
Jackson Sirmon is coming back next season — no, not to Montlake, but for another run through the Pac-12 answering to his dad and playing for the California Bears. The former University of Washington linebacker announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he would be returning for a sixth college football season, and his second in Berkeley, rather than enter the NFL draft.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Select Michigan CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense came up big against the Minnesota Vikings. "Defensively came up big, obviously in the red zone limited points and one of our goals was to shut down (Dalvin) Cook," said Dan Campbell. "We know how dynamic of a runner he is, but 15 carries, 23 yards, one-and-a-half-yard average, that’s about as good as you’re going to do against a guy like that. I mean you’d be lucky to do that against him, so our defense really stepped up."
Comments / 0