ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

PREVIEW: West Virginia Faces UAB

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) host the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (7-1) Saturday at 6:00 p.m. EST and will stream on ESPN+.

UAB returns for starters from a team that claimed the 2022 Conference USA Championship. The Blazers rank fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 90.1 points per game behind the nation’s leading scorer, senior guard Jordan Walker, who is averaging 25.7 ppg.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins noted Walker’s speed when previewing the Blazers. The Mountaineers held Walker to 12 points in the win last season in Birmingham and Huggins credited guard Kedrian Johnson’s defensive effort.

“I think Kedy can match his speed,” said Huggins. “I mean, he just runs away from people and Kedy did a great job of staying on him – Kedy has the same speed up and down the floor.”

Senior forward KJ Buffin leads the team in rebounds at 7.3 per game and is second on the team in scoring, with 10.4 ppg while LSU transfer guard Eric Gaines dishes a team-leading 5.4 assists per game and is third in scoring, averaging 10.1 ppg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKwvG_0jeKioyK00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

As much success as the Blazers have had on the offensive end of the floor, Huggins believes the change on defense has elevated their play.

“I think defensively they’re a whole better team and I think changing defenses has been good for them,” he said. “I think their pressure is a whole better.”

“They weren’t a great man-to-man team a year ago, so they’re playing some 1-3-1, dropping into a 2-3, they’re playing some 1-2-2 three-quarter stuff falling back into a 2-3 and they’ve got great size on the baseline,” continued Huggins.

West Virginia has four Mountaineers averaging double figures led by guard Erik Stevenson. 14.2 ppg followed by forward Tre Mitchell with 12.9 ppg while forward Jimmy Bell is grabbing a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia sophomore defensive end Taurus Simmons has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source informed Mountaineers Now Tuesday morning. Simmons appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown, but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Kicker Casey Legg Retires from Football

West Virginia has a lot of needs entering this offseason and that list just grew a little longer as kicker Casey Legg has decided to retire from football, according to Taylor Kennedy of MetroNews. The Charleston, West Virginia native was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2021, connecting on 19-of-23...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/13

West Virginia went 2-0 this past week with a pair of home wins against Navy and UAB. The 81-70 win over the Blazers earned the respect of a lot of people around the country, including ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi. In today's NCAA Tournament projection update Lunardi bumped West Virginia up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU 'Still in Play' for 2023 RB Jordan Louie

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia DB Jasir Cox Enters 2023 NFL Draft

Monday morning, West Virginia defensive back Jasir Cox announced that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Although many have stated that he had one year of eligibility remaining, that is not the case. Cox had exhausted all of his NCAA eligibility. After four years and three national championships...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Former WVU/Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings Transfers to Virginia Tech

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mitchell Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell as the Big 12 Player of the Week. The senior averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in a 2-0 week for West Virginia. He recorded 19 points and six rebounds in the win over Navy and 13 points and seven rebounds in the win over UAB. The senior forward shot 59.1 percent (13-22) from the field, 50.0 percent (4-8) from 3-point range and 100 percent (2-2) from the free throw line.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU WR Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

On Monday, West Virginia University sophomore wide receiver Kaden Prather announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Prather finished last season with 53 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He finishes his Mountaineer career with 64 receptions for 676 yards and three touchdowns. You can follow us...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Between The Eers: The Portal Hits WVU Hard...Again

To watch future episodes of Between The Eers and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy