Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Max Strus Upgraded From Probable To Available For Tonight Against San Antonio Spurs

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago

Miami Heat guard Max Strus was upgraded from probable to available for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Strus has been dealing with shoulder issues most of the season.

Center Dewayne Dedmon is questionable because he is still dealing with foot issues (plantar fasciitis) that have kept him out for two of the past five games. He will be a game-time decision.

Heat guard Tyler Herro was upgraded from probable to available to play tonight despite dealing with sprained ankle issues for six weeks. It caused him to miss eight straight games in early November.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler is probable while dealing with knee soreness but is expected in the starting lineup. Butler has missed seven of the last 10 games with knee problems.

Heat guard Gabe Vincent will miss his third straight game Vincent with a knee contusion. Fortunately, the Heat have back Kyle Lowry, who missed Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers for rest purposes.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 5 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -12

VITALS: : The Heat and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won four-straight against San Antonio, just one short from tying the franchise record of five consecutive wins from 3/14/11 – 1/26/14. The Heat are 25-44 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 6-28 in road games ... For the Heat, Gabe Vincent (knee), Omar Yurtseven (ankle), Nikola Jovic (G League) and Jamal Cain (G League) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Dru Smith

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

SPURS

F Malaki Branham

F Keldon Johnson

C Zack Collins

G Tre Jones

G Romeo Langford

QUOTABLE

Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler's play late against Clippers: The ball finds the right places. (Thursday) it was Jimmy. Jimmy had the hot hand. He scored our last eight and that's what he does. At the end of the game, if he wants to keep doing, I'm fine with that. I have no problem with him shooting step-back, one-footers."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo comfortable with Jimmy Butler as the closer. CLICK HERE

Caleb Martin becoming a complete player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra responds to Charles Barkley. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

