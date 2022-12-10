One man is in custody in a weekend shooting in downtown Springfield that seriously injured another person. Springfield police say 33-year-old Carlos Leyva of Decatur is facing charges stemming from the incident outside Wet Bar early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene for a report of an armed man in the parking lot. As they arrived, they heard shots and saw a car leave at a high rate of speed. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside Wet Bar and was taken to the hospital for surgery… he was last reported as “stable.”

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO