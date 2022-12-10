Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Parade in Auburn to celebrate a 3-year-old
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — You can help make one little girl's holiday a little brighter. All you have to do is join a parade this weekend. The city of Auburn is throwing a parade honoring 3-year-old June Peden-Stade. The parade is in cooperation with the Make-A-Wish Illinois foundation. You...
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
wmay.com
Pedestrian Dead In Springfield ”Incident,” But Details Unclear
A 33-year-old woman is dead after an incident in Springfield, but details of what happened to her are still sketchy. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the woman, described as a pedestrian, was transported by ambulance from Durkin Drive Tuesday evening to Springfield Memorial Hospital, where she died early Wednesday.
newschannel20.com
Kidzeum hosts educator night for teachers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local teachers had a fun and educational night out in downtown Springfield on Wednesday. The Kidzeum hosted a special night just for teachers. Wednesday's educator night was an open house to give teachers an opportunity to find out about the activities the museum has to offer.
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County Vital Records Department moving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Vital Record Department is moving. The department that oversees birth and death certificates will be closed starting Wednesday. The closure is to give crews time to move the office to Its new location inside the Sangamon South building, which is the former State Journal-Register building on 9th street.
WCIA
Old Capitol Holiday Walks in Downtown Springfield
Each year, DSI and locally owned shops in Downtown Springfield take part in the most magical. time of the year with the Old Capitol Holiday Walks! They will run Wednesdays & Saturdays from. November 26 to December 21. • This year, DSI is partnering with Memorial Health’s Holiday Fest, The...
newschannel20.com
Springfield firefighters make a surprise donation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters local 37 stopped by the Parent Place on Tuesday with a surprise. Local 37 donated $1,000 as part of their 12 days of Christmas Raffle. The Parent Place will help supplement their grandparents' raising grandchildren program with the funds. The Parent Place has...
newschannel20.com
Local businesses and SPD want to make downtown Springfield safer
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Local businesses are speaking out in response to unsafe incidents happening in downtown Springfield. The Springfield Police Department is working to make the area safer. Downtown Springfield is home to restaurants, bars, and entertainment. And now, local businesses are speaking out. The police department is...
newschannel20.com
The Holiday Extravaganza Returns to the Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Holiday Extravaganza was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in the Orr Building. The extravaganza provided over a hundred craft vendors with items that range from fine arts to homemade products and home-based businesses. The public could come and see an old-fashioned cakewalk and...
WAND TV
newschannel20.com
Coroner identified Springfield woman found in river
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman whose body was found found in the Sangamon River in Petersburg has been identified as Linda Christensen, 76, of Springfield, formerly of Petersburg, according to the Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff and Coroner Ben Hollis. Hollis said an autopsy was completed on the...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Plastics donates $130,000 to Simmons Cancer Institute
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Plastics presented the Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU with a large check on Monday. The organization presented over $130,000 to aid in cancer research. The funds came from their 2022 Drain the Cure fundraiser. Drain for the Cure has donated over $675,000 to cancer...
WAND TV
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
wmay.com
One In Custody For Weekend Shooting In Downtown Springfield
One man is in custody in a weekend shooting in downtown Springfield that seriously injured another person. Springfield police say 33-year-old Carlos Leyva of Decatur is facing charges stemming from the incident outside Wet Bar early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene for a report of an armed man in the parking lot. As they arrived, they heard shots and saw a car leave at a high rate of speed. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside Wet Bar and was taken to the hospital for surgery… he was last reported as “stable.”
newschannel20.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information about arson on District 186 property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A trash can and a dumpster were set on fire at Springfield Public Schools District 186 property. The Springfield Police & Fire Departments are investigating the incidents that occurred overnight at 1:05 a.m. and 1:54 a.m. on December 8. A building inspection Thursday morning revealed...
wdbr.com
newschannel20.com
LLCC Police Department swears in a pawfficer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a new pawfficer on Campus at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC). Ember, the new outreach and therapy dog at LLCC, was formally sworn in Monday in the LLCC Police Department. We’ve had more students come visit Ember in the last 2 weeks than...
newschannel20.com
SPD swears in new officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents will be seeing 14 new faces patrolling the community after a new police swearing-in ceremony. The department took another step closer to reaching a full staff on Tuesday. The ceremony brings the numbers up to 230, just 20 short of the 253 authorized...
capitolwolf.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
