ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

2 arrested for alleged child abuse in South Carolina, deputies say

By Tanya Pinette
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLZSQ_0jeKiJnv00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were arrested and charged with sex crimes involving a minor, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office .

Casey Legrand Pollard, 47, and Rhonda Penny Huth, 46, both of Coward, were arrested on Tuesday, deputies said. Pollard was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor and Huth was charged with the unlawful neglect of a child, booking records show.

Between Oct. 18, 2020, and Oct. 18, 2021, Pollard allegedly engaged in the nonconsensual touching of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection to substation attacks

Huth was released Wednesday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond, deputies said. Pollard was released Thursday after posting a $15,000 surety bond.

Due to the nature of the case, no further details were available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

South Carolina correctional officer previously fired for ‘sub-standard performance’ at another detention center before arrest, documents show

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more than $5,600 each, according to […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
86K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy