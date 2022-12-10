2 arrested for alleged child abuse in South Carolina, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were arrested and charged with sex crimes involving a minor, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office .

Casey Legrand Pollard, 47, and Rhonda Penny Huth, 46, both of Coward, were arrested on Tuesday, deputies said. Pollard was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor and Huth was charged with the unlawful neglect of a child, booking records show.

Between Oct. 18, 2020, and Oct. 18, 2021, Pollard allegedly engaged in the nonconsensual touching of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Huth was released Wednesday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond, deputies said. Pollard was released Thursday after posting a $15,000 surety bond.

Due to the nature of the case, no further details were available.

