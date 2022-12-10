Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Jason Momoa’s Close Bond With Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz: Sweet Tributes, Matching Rings and More
A lasting brotherhood! Throughout his nearly 20-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa grew closer to her ex Lenny Kravitz, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.” The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, […]
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Experts Predict Which Baby Names Will Be Popular In 2023
Parents will likely choose these names next year based on recent trends and Social Security Administration data.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0