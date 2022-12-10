ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Restaurants Open Christmas Eve and Christmas for 2022

Are you planning on eating out this holiday season? Not everyone feels like enjoying a meal in the house or having to cook a big feast during Christmas time. But, there are also those that cook so much on Christmas Day that they need to eat out on Christmas Eve. So many different options on how to enjoy a meal throughout the holiday season, so why not check out all options? This year there are plenty of restaurants open in Charlotte for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Sign falls onto I-77 in Charlotte, causing delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

New Restaurants To Look For In Charlotte North Carolina For 2023

I’m a bit of a self-proclaimed “foodie.” Quite simply, I just love food. So, any time I run across news about dining out, I take notice. Therefore, I wanted to share news I found in a Charlotte Magazine story about new restaurants to look for in Charlotte in the new year. Some are new. But, others merely plan expansions with multiple locations. If it’s family style dining, steaks and a raw bar you seek, look for Leluia Hall. Reports indicate it will open in Dilworth in what was Bonterra. Spouses Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown are the restaurateurs behind it. Secondly, Rea Farms in south Charlotte has a lot of fun things happening. Just recently, Duck Donuts opened in that shopping center. And now, Little Mama’s Italian will have a second location there with an outdoor patio . Plus, they will have a “Mozz Bar” making fresh mozzarella daily.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Grab the umbrella: Expect rain from now through Thursday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet weather is headed our way with rain likely today through Thursday before drying out Friday into the weekend. • First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain chances increase tonight. • First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Wet AM/Drier PM. • Friday - Weekend: Dry, chilly sunshine. Scattered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
105.3 RNB

New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Charlotte

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Unusual Vending Machine In Charlotte North Carolina For The Holidays

An unusual vending machine comes to Charlotte, North Carolina this holiday season. Be on the lookout in the Promenade On Providence for the “Light The World Mobile Giving” machine. According to Charlotte on the Cheap, swiping your credit card at this vending machine gives something more rewarding than candy. Your swipe gives to local nonprofits like Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves and Fishes/Friendship trays. So, for just $5 or $10 you might help a family in a developing country or buy a pair of socks for a local family in need. And, with 100% of the credit card fees covered, your whole gift goes to the nonprofit. This very unusual vending machine is available at the Promenade, 10844 Providence Road in Charlotte from December 13 to December 17 this year. Available hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be an opening night on December 12 by the fountain. And, parking is free.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Baking for the chance to win $50,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After baking for two years, a cake decorator in Charlotte is taking her craft to a national stage. Owner of The Cake Florist, Sharon "Sevn" Strickland, will be on the new season of "Baking It" with her girlfriend Kandyy Pittman as her assistant. What You Need...
CHARLOTTE, NC
villages-news.com

Villager in golf cart nabbed on DUI charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire. Michael Harold Lewer, 63, of the Village of Charlotte, was at the wheel of a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was parked in the roadway on Rainey Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
FOX8 News

‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman’s tragic death in Mexico in October. Family, community supporting efforts to find justice for Shanquella Robinson Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with friends in October in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Large traffic sign falls onto I-77, all lanes now reopened

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - All southbound lanes have reopened after an I-77 overhead traffic sign fell onto the highway. An exit sign on I-77 south at Exit 90 between the North Carolina state line and Carowinds Blvd in Fort Mill, fell around 1 p.m. Tuesday, causing significant traffic and delays.
FORT MILL, SC

