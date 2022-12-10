An unusual vending machine comes to Charlotte, North Carolina this holiday season. Be on the lookout in the Promenade On Providence for the “Light The World Mobile Giving” machine. According to Charlotte on the Cheap, swiping your credit card at this vending machine gives something more rewarding than candy. Your swipe gives to local nonprofits like Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves and Fishes/Friendship trays. So, for just $5 or $10 you might help a family in a developing country or buy a pair of socks for a local family in need. And, with 100% of the credit card fees covered, your whole gift goes to the nonprofit. This very unusual vending machine is available at the Promenade, 10844 Providence Road in Charlotte from December 13 to December 17 this year. Available hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be an opening night on December 12 by the fountain. And, parking is free.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO