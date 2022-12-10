Read full article on original website
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Charlotte? Don’t hold your breath
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are less than two weeks away from Christmas! While the forecast is trending cold, it’s too early to pin down exact numbers on temperatures and precipitation for the holiday. So in the meantime, let’s dig into the history of White Christmases in Charlotte. Spoiler alert: there aren’t many. […]
Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
McNinch House owner reflects on loss of daughter, future of uptown restaurant
CHARLOTTE — McNinch House owner Ellen Davis is trying to find her way after an unimaginable loss. Her daughter, Beth Davis, 66, passed away the day after Thanksgiving. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s not nature’s way,” Davis says. The mother-daughter duo had spent the last 25...
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Restaurants Open Christmas Eve and Christmas for 2022
Are you planning on eating out this holiday season? Not everyone feels like enjoying a meal in the house or having to cook a big feast during Christmas time. But, there are also those that cook so much on Christmas Day that they need to eat out on Christmas Eve. So many different options on how to enjoy a meal throughout the holiday season, so why not check out all options? This year there are plenty of restaurants open in Charlotte for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Sign falls onto I-77 in Charlotte, causing delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
Serious accident in Uptown Charlotte sends victim to the hospital: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Uptown Wednesday, emergencies officials confirmed. A heavy police presence and tape could be seen Wednesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. near the busy intersection of Graham St. and 8th Ave. near 4th Ward in Uptown Charlotte. Medic said […]
country1037fm.com
New Restaurants To Look For In Charlotte North Carolina For 2023
I’m a bit of a self-proclaimed “foodie.” Quite simply, I just love food. So, any time I run across news about dining out, I take notice. Therefore, I wanted to share news I found in a Charlotte Magazine story about new restaurants to look for in Charlotte in the new year. Some are new. But, others merely plan expansions with multiple locations. If it’s family style dining, steaks and a raw bar you seek, look for Leluia Hall. Reports indicate it will open in Dilworth in what was Bonterra. Spouses Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown are the restaurateurs behind it. Secondly, Rea Farms in south Charlotte has a lot of fun things happening. Just recently, Duck Donuts opened in that shopping center. And now, Little Mama’s Italian will have a second location there with an outdoor patio . Plus, they will have a “Mozz Bar” making fresh mozzarella daily.
WBTV
Grab the umbrella: Expect rain from now through Thursday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet weather is headed our way with rain likely today through Thursday before drying out Friday into the weekend. • First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain chances increase tonight. • First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Wet AM/Drier PM. • Friday - Weekend: Dry, chilly sunshine. Scattered...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Charlotte
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
country1037fm.com
Unusual Vending Machine In Charlotte North Carolina For The Holidays
An unusual vending machine comes to Charlotte, North Carolina this holiday season. Be on the lookout in the Promenade On Providence for the “Light The World Mobile Giving” machine. According to Charlotte on the Cheap, swiping your credit card at this vending machine gives something more rewarding than candy. Your swipe gives to local nonprofits like Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves and Fishes/Friendship trays. So, for just $5 or $10 you might help a family in a developing country or buy a pair of socks for a local family in need. And, with 100% of the credit card fees covered, your whole gift goes to the nonprofit. This very unusual vending machine is available at the Promenade, 10844 Providence Road in Charlotte from December 13 to December 17 this year. Available hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be an opening night on December 12 by the fountain. And, parking is free.
mynews13.com
Baking for the chance to win $50,000
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After baking for two years, a cake decorator in Charlotte is taking her craft to a national stage. Owner of The Cake Florist, Sharon "Sevn" Strickland, will be on the new season of "Baking It" with her girlfriend Kandyy Pittman as her assistant. What You Need...
Camp North End restaurant Leah & Louise in spotlight again
CHARLOTTE — Notch another accolade for Leah & Louise. That spot at Camp North End garnered a mention in a feature by The New York Times on “25 Restaurant Dishes We Couldn’t Stop Thinking About This Year.”. The writer raves about several menu items but clearly has...
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart nabbed on DUI charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire. Michael Harold Lewer, 63, of the Village of Charlotte, was at the wheel of a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was parked in the roadway on Rainey Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman’s tragic death in Mexico in October. Family, community supporting efforts to find justice for Shanquella Robinson Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with friends in October in […]
Councilman tours apartments where residents live in poor conditions
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has been investigating dangerous and unsafe living conditions for some renters in northwest Charlotte and now a city councilman who represents them is getting a first-hand look. Residents at Scarlet Pointe Apartments have told Channel 9′s Almiya White they have nowhere else to go.
Pedestrian crossing Independence Boulevard pronounced dead at Charlotte hospital
Pedestrians crossing Independence Boulevard have been an issue for years.
WBTV
Large traffic sign falls onto I-77, all lanes now reopened
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - All southbound lanes have reopened after an I-77 overhead traffic sign fell onto the highway. An exit sign on I-77 south at Exit 90 between the North Carolina state line and Carowinds Blvd in Fort Mill, fell around 1 p.m. Tuesday, causing significant traffic and delays.
Caught: Kings Mountain suspect shot into Bessemer City home
A Kings Mountain man wanted for shooting into a home filled with people has been arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday.
