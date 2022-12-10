Read full article on original website
How to Watch France Vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinal
Two historic achievements are on the line on Wednesday. When France and Morocco battle it out on the pitch in the second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the stakes will be instrumental for both teams. Not just the obvious of making it to the last game,...
World Cup 2022: news and reaction after France reach final against Argentina – live
Join Tom Davies for the latest from Qatar 2022 in the aftermath of France’s semi-final victory over Morocco
France Beats Morocco 2-0, Advances to World Cup Final vs. Argentina
France is one step closer to repeating. Les Bleus topped Morocco 2-0 in their 2022 FIFA World semifinal matchup on Wednesday to advance to the final against Lionel Messi and Argentina. France came out with its usual 4-2-3-1 starting formation but had to make two changes due to illness. Center...
France President Visited Moroccan Dressing Room, Called Player ‘Best Midfielder' of World Cup
Morocco may have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but its players and coaches will live on in football lore for their heroic performances all throughout the tournament. From manager Walid Regragui to players like Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi and several more, the Atlas...
Earliest Goals in World Cup Final History
You would think that it's a positive sign to score an early goal in a World Cup final. That not might actually be the case as research shows that the majority of teams who score an early goal in the final of the prestigious event, oftentimes go on to lose.
Randal Kolo Muani Taps Home France's Second Goal vs. Morocco
France are knocking on the door for a second straight World Cup Final appearance. Randal Kolo Muani made it 2-0 for Les Bleus over Morocco in their semifinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday with a tap-in finish in the 79th minute. Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram...
Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Give Argentina 2-0 Lead vs. Croatia
Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday with a 34th-minute penalty. Julian Alvarez made a threatening run right between Croatia's center backs and received a brilliant pass that forced goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to come off his line. Alvarez just got the shot off, but Livakovic collided into him without touching the ball that saw Argentina get awarded a penalty.
Can Karim Benzema Play for France in the 2022 World Cup Final?
Despite a slew of injuries before and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France has managed to make it back to the final for the second straight tournament where it will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina. Among the players not picked or out of the squad due to injury are...
Lionel Messi to Tie Record for Most Career World Cup Matches in 2022 Semifinal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi is two wins away from his first World Cup title, but he is already set to make history in the semifinals. The 35-year-old will appear in his...
5 Players to Watch in Argentina-France FIFA World Cup Final
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is set. After 63 matches in Qatar, what began as a 32-team field is now down to a pair of heavyweights. On one...
Golden Boot Race Set for Exciting Finish in FIFA World Cup Final
The 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy isn't the only piece of hardware up for grabs in Sunday's final between Argentina and France. The race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the tournament's top goal scorer, is set for an exciting finish at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. There's currently a tie atop the goal-scoring leaderboard between one player from Argentina and one from France, meaning that the winner of the award will come from one of the last two teams standing.
How Much Money Will the World Cup Winner Make?
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar nearing its end, viewers around the world are wondering what kind of prize awaits the winning team and their players. Winners of the world's most prestigious sporting event have a massive payout waiting for them, with defending champion France taking home $38 million in 2018. In 2014, Germany was awarded $35 million after defeating Argentina in the World Cup Final.
