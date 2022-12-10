ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France Beats Morocco 2-0, Advances to World Cup Final vs. Argentina

France is one step closer to repeating. Les Bleus topped Morocco 2-0 in their 2022 FIFA World semifinal matchup on Wednesday to advance to the final against Lionel Messi and Argentina. France came out with its usual 4-2-3-1 starting formation but had to make two changes due to illness. Center...
Earliest Goals in World Cup Final History

You would think that it's a positive sign to score an early goal in a World Cup final. That not might actually be the case as research shows that the majority of teams who score an early goal in the final of the prestigious event, oftentimes go on to lose.
Randal Kolo Muani Taps Home France's Second Goal vs. Morocco

France are knocking on the door for a second straight World Cup Final appearance. Randal Kolo Muani made it 2-0 for Les Bleus over Morocco in their semifinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday with a tap-in finish in the 79th minute. Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram...
Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Give Argentina 2-0 Lead vs. Croatia

Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday with a 34th-minute penalty. Julian Alvarez made a threatening run right between Croatia's center backs and received a brilliant pass that forced goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to come off his line. Alvarez just got the shot off, but Livakovic collided into him without touching the ball that saw Argentina get awarded a penalty.
Can Karim Benzema Play for France in the 2022 World Cup Final?

Despite a slew of injuries before and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France has managed to make it back to the final for the second straight tournament where it will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina. Among the players not picked or out of the squad due to injury are...
5 Players to Watch in Argentina-France FIFA World Cup Final

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is set. After 63 matches in Qatar, what began as a 32-team field is now down to a pair of heavyweights. On one...
Golden Boot Race Set for Exciting Finish in FIFA World Cup Final

The 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy isn't the only piece of hardware up for grabs in Sunday's final between Argentina and France. The race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the tournament's top goal scorer, is set for an exciting finish at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. There's currently a tie atop the goal-scoring leaderboard between one player from Argentina and one from France, meaning that the winner of the award will come from one of the last two teams standing.
How Much Money Will the World Cup Winner Make?

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar nearing its end, viewers around the world are wondering what kind of prize awaits the winning team and their players. Winners of the world's most prestigious sporting event have a massive payout waiting for them, with defending champion France taking home $38 million in 2018. In 2014, Germany was awarded $35 million after defeating Argentina in the World Cup Final.
