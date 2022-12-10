ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Football: Wide Receiver room loses another one

With the announcement of freshman Aaron Anderson’s intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Alabama football has now lost four wide receivers to the portal since the conclusion of the regular season. Aaron Anderson came to Tuscaloosa as a 5-star in the 2022 class, but hardly saw the field...
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
NBA rumors: Jakob Poeltl is not the only vet the Spurs are shopping

The San Antonio Spurs may be looking to move veteran center Jakob Poeltl but he’s not the only useful piece they could offer a playoff team. The Spurs clearly have their eyes on the future. They have one of the worst records in the league, which means a great shot at landing Victor Wembanyama or another star prospect in this deep draft class. They also have two up-and-coming wings in Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, both under the age of 24 and averaging better than 20 points per game so far this season.
NBA insider: Russell Westbrook could be on the Heat before the end of the season

It seems like the Lakers may be trending away from trading Russell Westbrook, but that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually be on the move. Since moving to the bench, things have stabilized a bit for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. They’ve won nine of their last 15 games and Westbrook has averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He was always going to be a hard piece to trade, given his shooting struggles and enormous salary, but the fact that the bench experiment is working seems to make his L.A. future more secure.
Luka Doncic assist defies every law of physics and NBA Twitter loved it

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic managed to pull off one of the most ridiculous assists when facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s not an overreaction to say that Luka Doncic is one of the NBA’s top stars. Just last season, he managed to help the Dallas Mavericks make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. He has the ability to make some clutch shots, and create some unreal plays.
