It seems like the Lakers may be trending away from trading Russell Westbrook, but that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually be on the move. Since moving to the bench, things have stabilized a bit for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. They’ve won nine of their last 15 games and Westbrook has averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He was always going to be a hard piece to trade, given his shooting struggles and enormous salary, but the fact that the bench experiment is working seems to make his L.A. future more secure.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO