Overturned truck slows traffic on CA-242
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — An overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays on CA-242, according to Cal Trans.Air District releases incident report on flaring at Martinez Refining Company
CalTrans cameras show traffic backed up on northbound CA-242 just south of Grant Street. CalTrans reported that the center lanes were blocked due to the incident, and delays should be expected.
This isn’t the first crash reported today. Around 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-280, a van had also overturned. One person could be seen being treated for injuries before being placed into an ambulance.
This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.
