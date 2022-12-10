ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iOS 16.2 rolling out today with Apple Music Sing, Freeform app, much more

IOS 16.2 is now rolling out to everyone after several weeks of beta testing. Starting today, iPhone users everywhere can now upgrade to iOS 16.2 with new features such as Apple Music Sing, more advanced encryption features for iCloud, the new Freeform collaboration app, and much more. Head below for a recap of everything new in iOS 16.2.
How to enable ‘More Frequent Updates’ for Live Activities in iOS 16.2

A neat under-the-radar feature coming to iPhone with iOS 16.2 is the ability to customize Live Activities for “More Frequent Updates.” But even though the capability is valuable, you may not want it turned on for all available apps, more on that below. Here’s how to enable Live Activities more frequent updates on iPhone.
5 handy iOS 16 features that are available in macOS Ventura

9to5Mac is brought to you by CleanMyMac X, the all-in-one utility that can help keep your Macs clean, fast and protected in just a few clicks. Try it for free or upgrade to the full experience. macOS Ventura arrived a month after iOS 16 with many of the headlining features...
Apple unveils 2023 edition of Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge

Every year, Apple promotes an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for the New Year, and this time was no different. The company has just unveiled the 2023 edition of the “Ring in the New Year” challenge, which encourages Apple Watch users to close all three activity rings for seven days in a row during the first week of the year.
iOS 16.2 patches over a dozen security vulnerabilities, iOS 15.7.2 also available with fixes

Apple on Monday released a bunch of software updates for its devices, including iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. In addition to new features, today’s updates come with multiple security patches – even for users who still have devices running iOS 15. Read on as we detail all the security patches coming with iOS 16.2 and today’s updates.
Apple rolling out first macOS Ventura 13.2 beta to developers

Just one day after releasing iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 to all users, Apple today is rolling out the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.2 to developers along with iOS 16.3 beta. Read on as we detail what to expect from this update. With macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple introduced...
WhatsApp promises picture-in-picture support for video calls on iPhone in 2023

WhatsApp has confirmed that it plans to roll out picture-in-picture support for video calls on iPhone starting next year. The feature is currently in beta testing with some users, but the company plans a broader rollout for everyone in 2023…. WhatsApp made this announcement in a blog post today, focused...
Apple mulls opening browser engine, NFC, and more to third-party apps

After a lot of pressure from the European Union and other governments around the world, it seems that Apple is for the first time considering making deep changes to iOS and the App Store. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is planning to open up even more iOS functionality to third-party apps, including the browser engine and NFC.
Microsoft Authenticator app for Apple Watch to be discontinued next month

The watchOS App Store has seen many important third-party apps leave the platform in recent years, and it seems that this is still an ongoing problem. This time, Microsoft has announced that its two-step verification app “Microsoft Authenticator” will no longer work with the Apple Watch. In a...
Ulysses 29 now lets users organize their writings into Projects

Ulysses, the popular Markdown editor and writing app, is getting an important update this week with version 29. The update now lets users organize their writing into Projects with dedicated sections, Keyword Pools, and more. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in Ulysses 29. What’s new in...
Advanced Data Protection is a win for Apple and users alike [Comment]

One of the ironies of Apple’s long-running battle with the FBI over the agency’s desire for a security backdoor into iPhones is that it could have taken advantage of one which already existed: The fact that iCloud backups of iPhones didn’t use end-to-end encryption. Apple has now finally fixed this with Advanced Data Protection (ADP).
Alternative app stores will be a win, even if you don’t plan to use them [Comment]

One of the many antitrust investigations into Apple seems set to mandate alternative app stores, and it was yesterday reported that the Cupertino company is making plans to bow to the inevitable. While there will be the usual chorus about politicians interfering in the way that companies operate, this change...
Hands-on: How to use Apple Music Sing karaoke feature in iOS 16.2

After announcing its fun new karaoke feature last week, Apple Music Sing is now live with iOS 16.2. Follow along for a hands-on look at how to use Apple Music Sing karaoke including adjusting vocal volume, seeing the Duet view, finding supported songs, and more. What Apple Music Sing offers.
What is automated device lifecycle and how to implement it?

In today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, IT admins must keep up with the latest technologies and ensure devices are always secure and up to date. Remote work has only accelerated the challenges of a rapidly increasing digital transformation. The number of work devices in organizations continues to grow as well.
Apple releases new AirTag firmware ahead of iOS 16.2 update

Apple is now rolling out a firmware update for its AirTag item tracker. The update comes ahead of the release of iOS 16.2, which is expected to be made available to the public in the coming days. Here’s what you need to know about this new update. AirTag firmware...

