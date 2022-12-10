Read full article on original website
Related
What $1 Could Buy the Year You Were Born
In 2022, $1 can't buy that much in terms of goods and services. However, you might be surprised at how much $1 could buy in the past. Remember when $1 could buy six Hershey's chocolate bars? If you...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari’ Shows Nature at Its Cruelest
People show their true colors in crises, and in that regard The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari is a touching tale of individuals risking their own safety in order to help loved ones and strangers alike. Such altruism is the engine that drives Downfall: The Case Against Boeing director Rory Kennedy’s Netflix documentary (Dec. 16), which revisits the Dec. 9, 2019, eruption of a stratovolcano on Whakaari—also known as White Island, located on the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island—in minute-by-minute detail. It’s as pulse-pounding and harrowing as any recent non-fiction effort.Whakaari was, at least until its most recent eruption,...
Comments / 0