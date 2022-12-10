ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Comments / 17

Norabug
4d ago

There's always a way for a "criminal" to get a gun! It doesn't matter how hard you make the laws! Just my opinion, but you should be able to carry almost anywhere to protect yourself or others!

Reply
6
Squigl3z
4d ago

restricting gun shows and open carry in a military county would be a very bad idea

Reply
6
Related
Tri-City Herald

Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier

A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
TACOMA, WA
KXL

Jury Finds Washington Sheriff Not Guilty Of False Reporting

In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, then-Pierce County Sheriff's Dept. spokesman Det. Ed Troyer answers questions during a news conference in Tacoma, Wash. Troyer sparked a large police response in late January 2020 after confronting a Black newspaper carrier driving near his home, telling a 911 dispatcher the man “threatened to kill me.” The Seattle Times reports that Sheriff Troyer retracted that allegation upon questioning by Tacoma police. The 24-year-old carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, said the early morning encounter on Jan. 27 left him afraid and angry at Troyer — who was driving an unmarked, personal SUV and didn’t identify himself as law enforcement. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Puyallup couple charged related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup couple was charged related to their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct within any restricted building or grounds, uttering loud, threatening or abusive language, or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to disrupt or disturb Congress and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.
PUYALLUP, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest

Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect in custody after Snohomish County courthouse placed on lockdown for armed man in lobby

EVERETT, Wash. — A man armed with “multiple weapons” caused the Snohomish County courthouse to be under lockdown for several hours on Monday afternoon. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Everett Police Department responded to the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller for a report of an armed and barricaded man in the lobby at about 12:50 p.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Carjacking, assault suspect arrested in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was arrested after he stole two vehicles and caused multiple crashes on Wednesday evening. According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), the suspect stole a car from a local dealership that was being detailed at the time. The suspect then crashed the car around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast.
BOTHELL, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby

Law enforcement officials say an armed person has prompted a courthouse in Washington state to be placed on lockdown. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Monday afternoon that the person was in the county courthouse lobby in Everett north of Seattle and that law enforcement was negotiating with him. The Herald reports dozens of officers from the sheriff's office and Everett police were at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Other buildings on campus were also in lockdown and nearby streets were closed. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson says no injuries had been reported. No further information was immediately available.
EVERETT, WA
Government Technology

Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy