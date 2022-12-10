Law enforcement officials say an armed person has prompted a courthouse in Washington state to be placed on lockdown. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Monday afternoon that the person was in the county courthouse lobby in Everett north of Seattle and that law enforcement was negotiating with him. The Herald reports dozens of officers from the sheriff's office and Everett police were at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Other buildings on campus were also in lockdown and nearby streets were closed. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson says no injuries had been reported. No further information was immediately available.

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO