Norabug
4d ago
There's always a way for a "criminal" to get a gun! It doesn't matter how hard you make the laws! Just my opinion, but you should be able to carry almost anywhere to protect yourself or others!
Squigl3z
4d ago
restricting gun shows and open carry in a military county would be a very bad idea
Tri-City Herald
Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier
A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
Elections officials begin hand recount in Kitsap County sheriff election
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A voter-funded recount is underway in the Kitsap County sheriff’s race. Incumbent Sheriff John Gese overwhelmingly defeated challenger Rick Kuss in the November election by nearly 20,000 votes. The backers of the recount do not expect their effort to overturn the initial results, the...
King County tells judge WA should pay fines for being 'forced' to house mentally ill inmates in jail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender heard oral arguments on King County’s legal action against the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) for unconstitutionally leaving mentally ill defendants in the county jail. More than 100 people deemed incompetent to stand...
Suspect in Snohomish County courthouse standoff had six guns, 300 rounds
EVERETT, Wash. — Police recovered six firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition following an hours-long standoff with a Woodinville man in the lobby of the Snohomish County courthouse on Monday. David Hsu, 32, had his initial court appearance Tuesday and is being held on $1 million bail. Law...
KXL
Jury Finds Washington Sheriff Not Guilty Of False Reporting
In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, then-Pierce County Sheriff's Dept. spokesman Det. Ed Troyer answers questions during a news conference in Tacoma, Wash. Troyer sparked a large police response in late January 2020 after confronting a Black newspaper carrier driving near his home, telling a 911 dispatcher the man “threatened to kill me.” The Seattle Times reports that Sheriff Troyer retracted that allegation upon questioning by Tacoma police. The 24-year-old carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, said the early morning encounter on Jan. 27 left him afraid and angry at Troyer — who was driving an unmarked, personal SUV and didn’t identify himself as law enforcement. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer found not guilty on two charges connected to 2021 incident
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was found not guilty Wednesday on two charges connected to a January 2021 incident involving a Black newspaper carrier. It took the jury less than a day to make its decision. Troyer faced one charge of false reporting and one...
Puyallup couple charged related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup couple was charged related to their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct within any restricted building or grounds, uttering loud, threatening or abusive language, or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to disrupt or disturb Congress and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Dems responsible as 41,330 cars stolen, now try to ban police traffic stops
According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, Washingtonians reported 41,330 vehicles stolen between January and November of this year. You can thank Washington Democrats for the state’s culture of lawlessness. Everyone saw this coming. Every day, roughly 123 vehicles are stolen after Democrats passed a law banning...
Olympia man indicted on federal charges of damaging religious properties
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 50-year-old Olympia man, Mikey Diamond Starrett, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for three arsons that damaged or destroyed three Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Halls in 2018, according to the Department of Justice. Starrett, also known as Michael Jason Layes, was charged with...
KOMO News
Tacoma police launch initiative to combat property crimes against businesses
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department has launched a new initiative focused on property crimes against businesses. The approach with the initiative is in response to the growing backlog of cases and a push by small business owners to address the repeated instances of theft and vandalism. A...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest
Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
Suspect in custody after Snohomish County courthouse placed on lockdown for armed man in lobby
EVERETT, Wash. — A man armed with “multiple weapons” caused the Snohomish County courthouse to be under lockdown for several hours on Monday afternoon. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Everett Police Department responded to the government campus at 3000 Rockefeller for a report of an armed and barricaded man in the lobby at about 12:50 p.m.
Snohomish County government campus lockdown ends after several hours of police standoff
EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County government campus in Everett was locked down for several hours due to a standoff between police and an armed suspect, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed Monday afternoon. The government campus is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. The lockdown began just before...
Carjacking, assault suspect arrested in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was arrested after he stole two vehicles and caused multiple crashes on Wednesday evening. According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), the suspect stole a car from a local dealership that was being detailed at the time. The suspect then crashed the car around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast.
New King County housing building helps those disproportionately impacted by homelessness
SEATTLE — A lot has changed in a year for Robert Beileque. “It started a couple years ago. I knew I was going to lose the house because somebody bought the property,” said Beileque. Soon after, he got a call, “'We got some paperwork for you to fill...
Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby
Law enforcement officials say an armed person has prompted a courthouse in Washington state to be placed on lockdown. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Monday afternoon that the person was in the county courthouse lobby in Everett north of Seattle and that law enforcement was negotiating with him. The Herald reports dozens of officers from the sheriff's office and Everett police were at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Other buildings on campus were also in lockdown and nearby streets were closed. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson says no injuries had been reported. No further information was immediately available.
Washington state couple to face Jan. 6 insurrection charges
SEATTLE (AP) — Two people who live outside Tacoma, Washington, have been charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and engaging in disruptive behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C. Puyallup residents Holly Christensen, 44, and her husband, Scott Christensen, 49, are named in charges unsealed...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | SPD touts arrest of alleged 3A tagger crew member ‘EAGER’ over Pine+Minor building graffiti
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Graffiti bust: Police arrested...
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
q13fox.com
Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
