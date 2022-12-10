Playlist Worthy! Here’s Every Song from All Five Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’

When Yellowstone premiered in 2018, no one at Paramount could have possibly known what a ratings juggernaut the series would become. Sure it had an A-list leading man (Kevin Costner!) and a compelling story but hitting a cultural nerve at precisely the right moment is like capturing lightning in a bottle.

And that momentum is still building four years later. More than 12 million people tuned in to watch the Duttons return for season 5—a million more than watched the season 4 finale. That puts Yellowstone solidly atop the list of scripted premieres for 2022.

What is it that draws viewers to the Kevin Coster-led neo-Western? Family drama? Beth Dutton's everything? The wedding at gunpoint? The shrewd business dealings? The one-way trips to the Train Station? We're checking the box for all of the above! Plus, the music. Yellowstone's perfect country soundtrack almost deserves casting credit for its role in setting the stage for the Duttons' drama.

At the core is the original score composed by Brian Tyler and supported by songs that are brooding, foreboding, hopeful, romantic—whatever the scenes calls for. Not to mention the country classics almost everyone knows.

The soundtrack includes hits from Willie Nelson, Kevin Costner, newcomer and season 5 love interest Lainey Wilson among many others. Check out every song featured across all five seasons of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone Season 1 Soundtrack

Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 1—Daybreak

• “Save You Soul (Radio Version)” by Joey Stylez [feat. Black*kiss]

• “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton“Judith” by A Perfect Circle“On the River” by Whiskey Myers

• “Tumbleweed” by Puscifer

• “Ashokan Farewell” by Jay Ungar, Molly Mason

• “Trouble About My Soul” by The Trishas

Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 2—Kill the Messenger

• “Thunder Kiss ‘65” by White Zombie

• “Song 2” by Blur

• “Bad News” by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

• “Goodbye Yesterday” by Shaver

Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 3—No Good Horses

• “Howlin at the Moon” by Bad Flamingo

• “Got Me in a Bind” by Rusty Tinder

• “The Humbling River” by Puscifer

Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 4—The Long Black Train

• “Sunrise” by Ryan Bingham

• “After Hours” by Brad Hatfield

•“Frogman” by Whiskey Myers

• “Keep the Wolves Away” by Uncle Lucius

• “Stone” by Whiskey Myers

Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 5—Coming Home

• “Bar, Guitar and Honky Tonk Crowd” by Whiskey Myers

• “Have A Cava” by Jason Rebello

• “I Wish I Was” by Maren Morris

• “All Choked Up Again” by Ryan Bingham

• “Morning” by William Wild

• “Sunrise” by Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 6—The Remembering

• “Claudia’s Theme” (Version Eight) by Lennie Niehaus, Clint Eastwood

• “Uneasy Moments” by Jason Rebello

• “Other Waltz” by Jason Rebello

• “What Was Lost” by Jason Rebello

• “Forgiveness Don’t Grow on Trees” by Bad Flamingo

Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 7—A Monster Is Among Us

• “Little Drummer Boy” by Emmylou Harris

• “Without Your Love” by Chris Stapleton

• “Wolves” by Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 8—The Unravelling: Pt. 1

• “Green Valley” by Puscifer

• “Baby I Lost My Way, (But I’m Going Home)” by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

• “Broken Window Serenade” by Whiskey Myers

• “Grand Canyon” by Puscifer

Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 9—The Unravelling: Pt. 2

• “Late Night Mellow” by Jason Rebello

• “I’d Die Without You” by P.M. Dawn

• “Lord Knows I Tried” by Bad Flamingo

• “Me and the Whiskey” by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

• “Drinkin’ Problem” by Midland

• “Mercy Now” by Mary Gauthier

Yellowstone Season 2 Soundtrack

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 1—A Thundering

• “What Comes Naturally” by Blackberry Smoke

• “My Diamond Is Too Rough” by Ryan Bingham

• “Conquer” by Kind

• “Ain’t Much Left of Me” by Blackberry Smoke

• “Mud” by Whiskey Myers

• “Long Hot Summer Day” by Turnpike Troubadours

• “Workin’ Overtime” by Lainey Wilson

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 2—New Beginnings

• “Breakdown in G Major” by Eliot Bronson

• “Bread & Water” by Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 3—The Reek of Desperation

• “Here & Gone” by Mississippi Twilight

• “Montana Melody” by LeGrande Harvey

• “Fire” by Bad Flamingo

• “Up to No Good Livin’” by Chris Stapleton

• “Train Rollin’” by Blackberry Smoke

• “Whiskey and You” by Chris Stapleton

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 4—Only Devils Left

• “Johnny Cash (Man in Black)” by Badd Wolf

• “Last of My Kind” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 5—Touching Your Enemy

• “Nose on the Grindstone (Our Vinyl Sessions” by Tyler Childers, OurVinyl

• “S.O.B.” by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

• “Never Be Ourselves” by Savannah Conley

• “Reaper” by Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

• “Good One Comin’ on” by Blackberry Smoke

• “Scare the Devil Outta You (Bonus Track)” by Blackberry Smoke

• “Welcome ‘Round Here” by The Marcus King Band

• “Shakin’ Hands With the Holy Ghost” by Blackberry Smoke

• “Drank Like Hank” by Brothers Osborne

• “Prayers” by Pete Sands

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 6—Blood the Boy

• “Pearl Snaps” by Jason Boland & The Stragglers

• “Start To Go” by Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real

• “Deep Down in the South” by Whiskey Myers

• “Waiting for the Thunder” by Blackberry Smoke

• “Headstone” by Whiskey Myers

• “Take This Heart of Gold” by Mandolin Orange

• “All I Know” by William Prince

• “The Killer” by Kevin Costner and the Modern West, Jaida Dreyer

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 7—Resurrection Day

• “Outlaw Shit” by Waylon Jennings, The .357’s

• “I Hurt Too” by Katie Herzig

• “Lucky Seven” by Blackberry Smoke

• “Slow Burn” by Kacey Musgraves

• “White Trash Story” by Casey Donahew

• “Evening Blues” by William Wild

• “Heaven’s Gate (from “Tales of Yellowstone”)” by Kevin Costner & Modern West, Lily Costner

• “Old Man” by Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 8—Behind Us Only Grey

• “Alabama Pines” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

• “Broken Rock Freestyle” by MC RedCloud

• “Broken Rock Freestyle Beat” by Plan B Strik9

• “Save You Soul (Radio Version)” by Joey Stylez [feat. Black*kiss]

•“Warpath” by Drezus

•“Repulsion” by APM Music

•“Axe” by The Steel Woods

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 9—Enemies by Monday

• “Orange Bus” by Brock Tyler

• “Love Someone” by Honey County

• “Under Your Influence” by Honey County [feat. Spencer Crandall]

• “That Would Be Alright” by Lincoln Grounds, Thomm Jutz

• “Dreams and Gasoline” by Rob Baird

• “Fast Stack” by William Wild

• “You Can’t Bring Me Down” by Suicidal Tendencies

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 10—Sins of the Father

• “Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore” by Chris Stapleton

• “Black Metal Recruitment Vox Full Mix” by Signature Tracks

• “The Weary Kind” by Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 3 Soundtrack

Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 1—You’re the Indian Now

• “Dark Thoughts Ride” by Kevin Costner and The Modern West

• “Mamma Song” by Cody Jinks

• “Cigarette” by Honey County

• “Good Corn Liquor” by The SteelDrivers

• “Caroline” by Colter Wall, Belle Plaine

Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 2—Freight Trains and Monsters

• “Sleeping Dogs” by Blackberry Smoke

• “Party Like You” by The Cadillac Three

• “Lady May” by Tyler Childers

• “Condemned” by Zach Bryan

Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 3—An Acceptable Surrender

• “What Cowboys Do” by Casey Donahew

• “Revolution” by Red Shahan

• “The Mercury” by Turnpike Troubadours

• “Me and Jack” by Jon Pardi

• “Where Do You Want It” by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

• “Gasoline” by Whiskey Myers

• “Mine” by Esterly, Kendell Marvel

Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 4—Going Back to Cali

• “We Don’t Run” by Kevin Costner and The Modern West

• “Ain’t Too Worried” by Bad Flamingo

• “Life of Sin” by Sturgill Simpson

• “Butter” by Bad Flamingo

• “Dead Men Tell No Tales” by Motorhead

Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 5—Cowboys and Dreamers

• “Long White Line” by Sturgill Simpson

• “Drunken Poet’s Dream” by Hayes Carll

Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 6—All for Nothings

• “Straight Up Sideways” by Lainey Wilson

• “Episode 3: Finale, Pt. 1 (Origins, Villains, & the Like)” by Jomo and the Possum Posse

• “Kmag Yoyo” by Hayes Carll

Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 7—The Beating

• “The Valley” by Charley Crockett

•“Turtles All the Way Down” by Sturgill Simpson

• “Born Again” by Tyler Childers

• “Walkin’ Out The Door” by APM Music

Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 8—I Killed a Man Today

• “Me My Bottle and Nothing but Time” by Gethen Jenkins

•“Tell My Mother I Miss Her So” by Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 9—Meaner Than Evil

• “Snake Eyes” by Ryan Bingham

• “This Way of Life” by Garrett Bradford

• “You Won’t See It Coming” by Kevin Costner and the Modern West

Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 10—The World Is Purple

• “Ain’t Gonna Drown” by Elle King

• “Dead Man’s Curve” by Brothers Osborne

• “Small Town Girl” by Lainey Wilson

Yellowstone Season 4 Soundtrack

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 1—Half The Money

• “Black Sheep” by Hailey Whitters

• “Goodbye” by TVA

• “Plain to See Plainsman” by Colter Wall

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 2—Phantom Pain

• “Hey Delilah” by Blackberry Smoke

• “Thoughts Fly Free” by J.A. Maxwell-Saunders

• “Deeper in the Woods” by Ross Shifflett

• “The Other Side” by Ryan Bingham

• “Wishing Well” by Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 3—All I See Is You

• “Sleeping on the Blacktop” by Colter Wall

• “Ain’t Got Much” by Ross Shifflett

• “Blind Lover” by The Steel Woods

• “Come On Over” by Pink Shark Music

• “Together With Family” by MIBE

• “Cherie” by Thomm Jutz and Peter Cronin

• “All I See Is You” by Shane Smith and the Saints

• “Caravan of Fools” by John Prine

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 4—Winning or Learning

• “All I See Is You” by Shane Smith and the Saints

• “Lana” by Bill Anschell

• “The Low Road” by Shooter Jennings

• “Hands on the Wheel” by Willie Nelson

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 5—Under a Blanket of Red

• “Brother” by Jo Brings Plenty

• “Cowpoke” by Colter Wall

• “All Over The Road” by Blackberry Smoke

• “Flying Or Crying” by Zach Bryan

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 6—I Want To Be Him

• “West Texas in My Eye” by The Panhandlers

• “Bottle in My Hand” by Gethen Jenkins

• “Take It Easy Mama” by Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 7—Keep The Wolves Close

• “The Cowboy In Me” by Tim McGraw

• “Don’t Come A Lookin'” by Jackson Dean

• “Only Memories” by Bill Morgan

• “The Poet” by Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 8—No Kindness for the Coward

• “Hurt So Bad” Jaime Wyatt

• “Cover Me Up” Jason Isbell

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 9—No Such Thing As Fair

• “Chess” by Honey Country

• “Javalena” by Red Shahan

• “Dear Rodeo” by Cody Johnson

• “Break My Heart Sweetly” by John Moreland

• “Restless Ways” (In the bunkhouse) by Gethen Jenkins

• “Hallelujah” (Walker plays song for Beth) by Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 10—Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops

• “To Keep From Being Found” by Hayes Carll

• “Beat Me Down” by Wade Bowen

• “The Light” by Tanner Usrey

• “Peace in the Pines” by Kolton Moore and The Clever Few

Yellowstone Season 5 Soundtrack

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 1—One Hundred Years Is Nothing

• "Happy Hour" by Hayes Carll

• "Dance the Night Away" by Shane Smith and the Saints

• "Alex" by Shane Smith and the Saints

• "Fire in the Ocean" by Shane Smith and the Saints

• "Whiskey Fever" by Zach Bryan

• "Mule Skinner Blues" by Dolly Parton

• "Shades of Gray" by Robert Earl Keen

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 2—The Sting of Wisdom

• "Cosmopolitan" by Chris Hajian and Andrew Ezrin

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 3—Tall Drink of Water

• "Off the Wagon" by Isaac Hoskins

• "Willie Nelson's Wail" by Vincent Neil Emmerson

• "Last Call "by 49 Winchester

• "Smell Like Smoke" by Lainey Wilson

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4—Horses in Heaven

• "The Good I'll Do" by Zach Bryan

• "New Friends" by Lainey Wilson

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5—Watch 'Em Ride Away

• "Intertwine" by Senora May

• "Far from Home" by Aubrie Sellers

