DoYouRemember?

Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz

Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
SheKnows

Christina Ricci Shares the Merriest Photo of Daughter Cleo by the Christmas Tree & It’s Pure Holiday Joy

We’re still fulling living in our Wednesday era, but Christina Ricci is ready to pause from the all-black look to embrace the holiday season. At least, when it comes to her 1-year-old daughter Cleo, who she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In a new photo, Cleo is living her best Christmassy life in front of a dazzling tree. “Xmas baby,” the Yellowjackets star captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Story today. In it, Cleo looks absolutely precious in red, heart-patterned overalls over a white shirt. To complete the merry ensemble, Cleo is wearing a headband with gold glitter reindeer antlers...
Popculture

J.K. Simmons Shows off Ripped Physique Ahead of 'Badass Santa Claus' Role

Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons flexes with action movie superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a superhero version of Saint Nick in the latest look at Red One. On social media, Johnson shared pictures of Simmons' Santa, who is clearly in great shape as he lifts a tremendous amount of weight before the holidays. "Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages," he said in a caption next to the image from Red One, "the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time. "Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE," he continued. "We're having a BLAST and so will you and your families when you see our movie!!"
People

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet Adopt 2 Puppies Together: 'New Addition to the Family'

The two best friends adopted their new four-legged friends from the Paw Works animal rescue nonprofit in Thousand Oaks, California Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet are sharing another paws-itively special moment together. The real-life best friends adopted two new furry companions from Paw Works, a no-kill nonprofit animal rescue based in Southern California, over the Thanksgiving holiday, sharing a photo with their new furry friends, who are almost identical with similar light brown fur. Peet, 50, named her new pup Mavan, and Paulson's furry friend is named George. RELATED: Sarah Paulson Recalls...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
