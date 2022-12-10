Read full article on original website
Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley and Beverly D'Angelo enjoy 'National Lampoon's Vacation' reunion
"National Lampoon's Vacation" stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo and Christie Brinkley reunited at a comic con almost 40 years after the comedy was released.
Rare Photos of Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s Twins Over the Years: Pictures of Anton and Olivia
Exes Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s relationship ended in 2003, but they could not be more grateful for their twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose. The Scarface actor and the Entourage alum have been photographed with their kids during rare public appearances over the years. The...
AOL Corp
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and...
Vacation Star Beverly D'Angelo Reflects On Her Now Ex-Husband's Reaction When He Found Out She Was Leaving Him For Al Pacino
Beverly D'Angelo shares more details about her eventful love life during the '90s.
Kymberly Herrin, Playboy Model Known for ‘Ghostbusters’ and ZZ Top’s “Legs” Video, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, a Playboy model who appeared in the original Ghostbusters film, has died. She was 65. Herrin died Oct. 28, according to an obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press, which states that the actress “passed away peacefully” at home in Santa Barbara. No additional details or...
Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz
Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
EW.com
Sally Field reveals that Burt Reynolds was her worst onscreen kiss: 'Just a lot of drooling'
Turns out, Sally Field didn't exactly have a field day when it came time to kiss her Smokey and the Bandit costar Burt Reynolds. The Spoiler Alert star revealed that Reynolds, who died in 2018, gave her the worst onscreen kiss of her entire career while answering a fan question on Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
Hallmark's Three Wise Men And A Baby Stars Performed Epic Dance On Stage, With Danica McKellar And More Reacting
Three Wise Men and a Baby's stars treated a live audience to the epic dance from their Hallmark movie, and other actors responded.
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
Christina Ricci Shares the Merriest Photo of Daughter Cleo by the Christmas Tree & It’s Pure Holiday Joy
We’re still fulling living in our Wednesday era, but Christina Ricci is ready to pause from the all-black look to embrace the holiday season. At least, when it comes to her 1-year-old daughter Cleo, who she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In a new photo, Cleo is living her best Christmassy life in front of a dazzling tree. “Xmas baby,” the Yellowjackets star captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Story today. In it, Cleo looks absolutely precious in red, heart-patterned overalls over a white shirt. To complete the merry ensemble, Cleo is wearing a headband with gold glitter reindeer antlers...
2 ‘Brady Bunch’ Actors Played a Gay Couple in a Groovy Sitcom
In 2006, two actors who played brothers in 'The Brady Bunch' portrayed lovers in a popular sitcom and even referenced their earlier roles in the 1969 family comedy.
‘White Christmas’: Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye Performing ‘Sisters’ Wasn’t in the Script
Sometimes actors going off script causes the funniest moments. Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye were just having fun when they performed this scene.
Popculture
J.K. Simmons Shows off Ripped Physique Ahead of 'Badass Santa Claus' Role
Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons flexes with action movie superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a superhero version of Saint Nick in the latest look at Red One. On social media, Johnson shared pictures of Simmons' Santa, who is clearly in great shape as he lifts a tremendous amount of weight before the holidays. "Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages," he said in a caption next to the image from Red One, "the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time. "Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE," he continued. "We're having a BLAST and so will you and your families when you see our movie!!"
The Santa Clauses' David Krumholtz Explains Why Bernard's Return Episode Is So Huge For The Franchise
Bernard is back in the latest episode of The Santa Clauses and David Krumholtz is explaining why the episode is so big.
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’: Jim Carrey Messed up 1 Scene — Leading to the Funniest Improvisation
Jim Carrey's 'Grinch' movie isn't the most popular of the films based on the Dr. Seuss book, but it does stand out in other ways.
Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet Adopt 2 Puppies Together: 'New Addition to the Family'
The two best friends adopted their new four-legged friends from the Paw Works animal rescue nonprofit in Thousand Oaks, California Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet are sharing another paws-itively special moment together. The real-life best friends adopted two new furry companions from Paw Works, a no-kill nonprofit animal rescue based in Southern California, over the Thanksgiving holiday, sharing a photo with their new furry friends, who are almost identical with similar light brown fur. Peet, 50, named her new pup Mavan, and Paulson's furry friend is named George. RELATED: Sarah Paulson Recalls...
'SNL:' Steve Martin, Martin Short send up 'Father of the Bride,' 'Christmas Carol'
Steve Martin and Martin Short sent up their "Father of the Bride" film franchise while guest hosting "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
