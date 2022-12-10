Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons flexes with action movie superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a superhero version of Saint Nick in the latest look at Red One. On social media, Johnson shared pictures of Simmons' Santa, who is clearly in great shape as he lifts a tremendous amount of weight before the holidays. "Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages," he said in a caption next to the image from Red One, "the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time. "Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE," he continued. "We're having a BLAST and so will you and your families when you see our movie!!"

4 DAYS AGO