Penn State is gearing up for a trip to the Rose Bowl to finish up the 2022 season, but it’s never too early to get some dates for 2023 on the calendar. On Monday, it was announced that the 2023 Blue-White Game in the spring will be scheduled for April 15. That will be the third Saturday of April and will give fans a chance to see the roster in action toward the conclusion of spring practices.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO