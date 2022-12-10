Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 DL out of Maryland, flips pledge away from Northwestern
Penn State pulled off a flip via the 2023 recruiting trail Tuesday afternoon. This time, the flip comes at the expense of Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The player is Mason Robinson, a 6-foot-4 and 230 lb. DL out of the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. Robinson committed to the Wildcats in May but revealed he was going with Penn State after an official visit.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State reveals Rose Bowl uniform for showdown vs. Utah
Penn State’s uniform for the Rose Bowl Game against Utah was released on Wednesday. In the game, the Rose Bowl does not designate a home or away team for the matchup. As the higher-rated seed, Utah will don its traditional red jersey for the game in Pasadena. That means...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State edges multiple B1G programs for commitment from 3-star Edge prospect out of Connecticut
Penn State grabbed a commitment from 2023 edge rusher Joseph Mupoyi on Monday. Mupoyi announced his decision with a post on Twitter. Mupoyi comes to State College from Oakdale, Connecticut. The 6-foot-5, 230 pound edge rusher is a 3-star recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. He also had offers from Michigan, Maryland, and Rutgers.
saturdaytradition.com
Omillio Agard, 4-star DB out of PA for 2024, drops top 5 list
Omillio Agard is one of the top players coming out of Pennsylvania for the class of 2024. On Monday, he cut his list of programs to a top 5 with a decision coming in the summer of 2023. On Agard’s list, he kept James Franklin’s in-state Penn State program along...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands East Carolina transfer to bolster offensive line
Illinois has added some much needed help at the center position, seeing East Carolina transfer Avery Jones commit to Bret Bielema and the Illini Monday night. He chose the Illini over Missouri and South Carolina, among others. Jones is a former 4-star prospect out of high school and was previously...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State sets date for 2023 Blue-White Game
Penn State is gearing up for a trip to the Rose Bowl to finish up the 2022 season, but it’s never too early to get some dates for 2023 on the calendar. On Monday, it was announced that the 2023 Blue-White Game in the spring will be scheduled for April 15. That will be the third Saturday of April and will give fans a chance to see the roster in action toward the conclusion of spring practices.
Comments / 0