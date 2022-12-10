ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to prep for cold and flu season

By Kristen McFarland
 4 days ago

(WKBN) – Cold and flu season is here, and if you’re suffering from a cough or cold, you may feel desperate to try different remedies with hopes to feel better.

The Cleveland Clinic says staying hydrated and getting good rest is the best way to fight the common cold. By staying hydrated, your body is better equipped to flush toxins from your system.

Rest will give your immune system strength to fight off the virus.

Cleveland Clinic says be careful of taking experimental remedies you see online-this may do more harm then good.

“Drink lots of fluids, non-caffeinated beverages are the best. So remember broth, whatever kind of broth you like, whatever kind of soups you enjoy, whether it be chicken soup, lentil soup or any sort of miso soup anything and everything that is water based that you can get in is quite helpful when you’re trying to fight the common cold,” said Dr. Neha Vyas at the Cleveland Clinic.

If you are unsure about taking a specific supplement, contact your healthcare provider first.

