Man fights ‘whole family’ and then head-butts officer, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man who allegedly assaulted his family then head-butted police as they tried to handcuff him, police say. Christopher Cruz, 28, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the 800 block of West 16th Street on charges of aggravated assault, harassment on public servant, assault on public servant, two […]
Driver tried to smuggle cocaine in candy wrappers, feds say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission. On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said. A vehicle stop from DPS revealed […]
BPD: Teen punches and pulls hair of person in wheelchair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability during an argument, police said. Evelyn Victoria Gonzalez, 17, was arrested Sunday and charged with injury to a disabled person, according to Brownville police, who alleged Gonzalez began to become disrespectful and vulgar toward a person in a wheelchair […]
HCSO: Man assaults store clerk, takes money and cigarettes
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Dec. 9. A social media post from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to a call of an aggravated robbery at Servi Express Drive Thru located south of 8 Mile Line Road in Mission. When deputies […]
Alton targets juvenile crime with message: ‘Now that you’re 10 & 17’
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department has implemented its latest community outreach and educational program called “Now That You’re 10 & 17”. According to Chief of Police Jonathan Flores, the program’s purpose is a preventative measure. It is to educate youth about the legal consequences they will face for offenses committed in a […]
BPD: Woman had stab wounds; Man charged with kidnapping
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Brownsville and charged with kidnapping after he allegedly dragged a woman by the hair into a vehicle, authorities said. Reynaldo Alvarado, 33, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Dec. 9, at the 100 block of Alton Gloor Boulevard, according to the Brownsville Police Department. On […]
Police: Gunshot accidental but man tried to claim it was a drive-by shooting
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen was the victim of an accidental shooting Sept. 30 in Brownsville. However, police alleged the man with the gun had falsely claimed to investigators that the gunshot happened because of a drive-by shooting and he now faces additional charges, according to […]
CCSO: Man denies knowing about the $49K in his car
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver stopped in San Benito with nearly $50,000 told deputies he didn’t know anything about the cash, authorities said. A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K9 unit and seized up to $49,400 during a traffic stop Dec. 9 in San Benito at northbound I-9 after a traffic […]
Driver allegedly tries to flee from crash before car broke down, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver was arrested after crashing into another vehicle and then attempting to flee until his car broke down, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Juan Luis Rodriguez-Rivas was taken into custody Dec. 7 on a charge of accident involving damage, according to police. At the 2100 block of SH-550, Rivas […]
Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
Brownsville PD: Pedestrian at fault for getting hit at an intersection
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After an investigation of an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday night, police determined the man hit by the car was at fault. The man struck was identified as Ricky Joe Beede, 65, and was reported to be in critical condition Tuesday evening. His condition is now stable. When authorities arrived at […]
Mission man dies in single-vehicle ATV crash
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an all-terrain-vehicle crash that killed a man in Mission. Jose Veliz Jr., 45, of Mission, died while riding an ATV at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 9 on Madrid Drive south of Milan Drive, authorities said. Veliz lost control of the ATV, causing it to […]
Mission PD warns community that card skimmer discovered at local Stripes
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has launched an investigation after a credit card skimmer was found at a Stripes store of Business 83 and Bryan Road. A skimmer is a device installed on credit and debit card readers and collects card numbers. The discovery of the skimmer prompted Mission police to warn […]
Former San Juan police officer sentenced in crash that seriously injured one
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former officer with the San Juan Police Department was sentenced after a major crash that left one seriously injured. Ricardo Daniel Martinez was sentenced to 10 years with the Community Supervision and Corrections Department on Dec. 9, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez was also ordered to serve 60 […]
Crash on expressway exit ramp, driver flees on foot
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place Monday evening on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen. The car crashed on Expressway 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department. Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot. The suspect was arrested about one […]
FedEx truck with packages caught fire in Weslaco, fire department says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A FedEx truck with packages caught on fire in Weslaco, causing traffic delays on the expressway Monday morning. “The vehicle was a total loss,” the Weslaco Fire Department told ValleyCentral. The fire happened around 10 a.m. at the 2400 block of Western I-2 eastbound lane. The driver was able to safely […]
sbnewspaper.com
Locals arrested in separate incidents
On November 22, Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, executed a Federal Arrest Warrant for Juan Jose Cindo. Cindo Resides at the 100 Block of Rebecca Lane in San Benito. At the residence, investigators detained Juan Jose Cindo,...
KRGV
Woman whose father died in McAllen mobile home fire speaks out
A woman whose father died in a mobile home fire in McAllen last month continues to grieve. Judy Anne Gonzalez Rodriguez says she and her family are preparing to spend her first Christmas without her father, Adrian Gonzalez. Despite her loss, Rodriguez said something found in the rubble of her...
Border Patrol lays to rest fallen agent who died in ATV crash
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, […]
