Weslaco, TX

ValleyCentral

Driver tried to smuggle cocaine in candy wrappers, feds say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission. On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said. A vehicle stop from DPS revealed […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Teen punches and pulls hair of person in wheelchair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability during an argument, police said. Evelyn Victoria Gonzalez, 17, was arrested Sunday and charged with injury to a disabled person, according to Brownville police, who alleged Gonzalez began to become disrespectful and vulgar toward a person in a wheelchair […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Man assaults store clerk, takes money and cigarettes

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Dec. 9. A social media post from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to a call of an aggravated robbery at Servi Express Drive Thru located south of 8 Mile Line Road in Mission. When deputies […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton targets juvenile crime with message: ‘Now that you’re 10 & 17’

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department has implemented its latest community outreach and educational program called “Now That You’re 10 & 17”. According to Chief of Police Jonathan Flores, the program’s purpose is a preventative measure. It is to educate youth about the legal consequences they will face for offenses committed in a […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman had stab wounds; Man charged with kidnapping

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Brownsville and charged with kidnapping after he allegedly dragged a woman by the hair into a vehicle, authorities said. Reynaldo Alvarado, 33, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Dec. 9, at the 100 block of Alton Gloor Boulevard, according to the Brownsville Police Department. On […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man denies knowing about the $49K in his car

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver stopped in San Benito with nearly $50,000 told deputies he didn’t know anything about the cash, authorities said. A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K9 unit and seized up to $49,400 during a traffic stop Dec. 9 in San Benito at northbound I-9 after a traffic […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission man dies in single-vehicle ATV crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an all-terrain-vehicle crash that killed a man in Mission. Jose Veliz Jr., 45, of Mission, died while riding an ATV at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 9 on Madrid Drive south of Milan Drive, authorities said. Veliz lost control of the ATV, causing it to […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash on expressway exit ramp, driver flees on foot

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place Monday evening on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen. The car crashed on Expressway 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department. Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot. The suspect was arrested about one […]
HARLINGEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Locals arrested in separate incidents

On November 22, Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, executed a Federal Arrest Warrant for Juan Jose Cindo. Cindo Resides at the 100 Block of Rebecca Lane in San Benito. At the residence, investigators detained Juan Jose Cindo,...
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Woman whose father died in McAllen mobile home fire speaks out

A woman whose father died in a mobile home fire in McAllen last month continues to grieve. Judy Anne Gonzalez Rodriguez says she and her family are preparing to spend her first Christmas without her father, Adrian Gonzalez. Despite her loss, Rodriguez said something found in the rubble of her...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol lays to rest fallen agent who died in ATV crash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, […]
PHARR, TX

