Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett

They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that.

As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy , critics came out of the woodwork to wonder why he got the nod over Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker or defending Heisman winner Bryce Young , both of whom were named to the All-SEC team over the Georgia star. However, it appears that the fact that the defending champion Bulldogs are once again undefeated and the favorite to win another title is what put Bennett over the top.

But general criticism wasn’t enough for someone, presumably a Tenessee fan, who appears to have paid a bot farm slam Bennett on Twitter with the exact same message emanating from various accounts.

“Stetson Bennett isn’t even the best player on his own team, maybe not even close. Hendon Hooker transformed our entire team and program. He is our best and most important player,” the tweets all read. “What do they base the vote off of?”

While it’s understandable that fans of Tennessee and Alabama would be upset by the snub, it’s worth noting that Stetson has been pretty graceful and honest about the whole thing.

“I don’t think it’s fair to Hendon. He’s a great player,” Bennett said, via Dawgs247 . “I think he should be getting respect for the year that he had and not what could have been but what wasn’t. He almost — not single-handedly — but was a main factor in that program changing course, you know? That’s always silly to me. As far as me getting hate for it, it doesn’t bother me really. I didn’t make that call.”

Alas, it was not money well spent as Bennett will be there Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET when the 2022 Heisman winner is announced, though the smart money remains on USC’s Caleb Williams to win the award.

[ Graham Coffey , LBS ]

