Moscow, ID

newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Local Couple Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Walmart; Merchandise Worth More Than $1,800

CLARKSTON, WA – A couple who allegedly attempted to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart over the past week was booked into the Asotin County Jail Saturday night on theft charges and outstanding warrants. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, 46-year-old Derek Bonnalie was booked on charges of 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, while 41-year-old Brook Hendershott was charged with 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances, Aid/Abet, and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, Aid/Abet.
CLARKSTON, WA
