School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus Murders
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their Beds
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
Toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students are unlikely to offer any new clues in the unsolved murders, the local coroner told Fox News Digital.
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
Idaho murders: Captain recalls finding weeping friends, family at 'somber' crime scene
Idaho captain Roger Lanier recalled Tuesday responding to the harrowing scene where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death on the one-month anniversary of the murders.
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed Nov. 13.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
Idaho investigators bagged the hands of four students killed in their home off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 in an effort to preserve evidence.
Idaho murders: Floor plan shows house where 4 college students were mysteriously killed one month ago
An old blueprint of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were mysteriously murdered on Nov. 13 shows the second and third floor plans of the residence.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
Idaho victim’s family raising funds for reward money as campus murder mystery enters week 4 with no arrests
Kaylee Goncalves' family is looking to raise money to offer as a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide.
New clues emerge in hunt for killer of 4 Idaho students
It ha been nearly one month since the murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho and still no arrests have been made. The University of Idaho held a moment of silence for the victims during its winter graduation ceremony.
Idaho stabbings rock campus a decade after deadly romance between professor and student
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered in an off-campus rental in the early morning hours of November 13, police if Moscow, Idaho said.
Idaho murders: Nearly 4 weeks after slayings, neighbor reportedly recalls hearing scream
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Idaho murders: Slain university students' neighbor says front door left wide open after attacks
A neighbor of four slain University of Idaho students killed in their sleep claims that they saw the victims' front door wide open hours after the slayings.
iheart.com
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
Idaho murders: Police release bodycam video from night of killings
Idaho officials released body camera footage Thursday of a police stop recorded around the same time four college students were stabbed to death and near the crime scene.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
koze.com
Local Couple Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Walmart; Merchandise Worth More Than $1,800
CLARKSTON, WA – A couple who allegedly attempted to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart over the past week was booked into the Asotin County Jail Saturday night on theft charges and outstanding warrants. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, 46-year-old Derek Bonnalie was booked on charges of 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, while 41-year-old Brook Hendershott was charged with 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances, Aid/Abet, and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, Aid/Abet.
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
