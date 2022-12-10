Read full article on original website
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
NBC reporter who vanished after retracted Paul Pelosi report returns to air
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer, who disappeared from network airwaves after his Paul Pelosi report was retracted last month, finally returned on Monday.
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
Toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students are unlikely to offer any new clues in the unsolved murders, the local coroner told Fox News Digital.
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed Nov. 13.
NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston
Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Children's 'torture chamber' reported in Ukraine: official
A torture chamber that housed children was uncovered in Kherson as authorities investigated human rights abuses, a top Ukrainian official said.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary slammed by critics: 'They come off like such Whiny b------'
Critics, including Howard Stern and Piers Morgan, slammed Netflix's new docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of the release of three new episodes.
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' official cause of death revealed: coroner
Ellen DeGeneres' DJ "tWitch" died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's report. The reality star was 40.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Florida man shot, killed outside McDonald's after unprovoked attack on driver eating meal in car: deputies
Brandon Turner was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Port St. John, Florida, after physically attacking a driver who was eating his meal inside his car, authorities said.
SEAN HANNITY: Hunter Biden was well known to be ‘unstable’ with ‘serious problems’
Sean Hannity highlighted how a potential business partner of Hunter Biden listed out the pros and cons of dealing with him on business on "Hannity."
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
