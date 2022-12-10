ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

8 Changes Duolingo Made for Easier Language Learning in 2022

Duolingo, a 2022 CNET Editors' Choice award winner, has already made learning a new language fun and relatively stress-free. In the fall, Duolingo debuted a fresh redesign that aims to make language acquisition even easier. I took the app's new look for a spin ahead of launch. And don't worry,...
CNET

Instagram Adds Notes, Tests Candid Stories and Group Profiles

Meta is launching and testing features to connect Instagram users with the people and groups they care about through Instagram Notes, Candid Stories and Group Profiles, the social media giant said Tuesday. The Notes feature, rolled out on Tuesday, is a way for Instagram users to share their thoughts with...

