Huggins on Matthews: “He wants to be here”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There aren’t many players like Emmitt Matthews Jr. in the present era of college sports. Current transfer rules have allowed student-athletes to move from institution to institution relatively freely throughout their careers. Coaches, like Bob Huggins, have used this to their advantage as they bring in players on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
Mountaineer trios among the best in the country in efficiency
Morgantown, West Virginia, is home to four of the top 25 individual scorers in the Big 12 Conference. While no single player is carrying the team offensively, it has been a team effort thus far, with four players averaging between 10.8 and 13.6 points per game. The Mountaineers are off...
Analytics rate WVU hoops favorably through 10 games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is ten games into its 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers enter their week of final exams off an 81-70 win over UAB on Saturday. Bob Huggins’ group has won eight of its first ten contests by an average of 15.2 points and has been well-tested with multiple games against power conference opponents.
Kaden Prather enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather is leaving the Mountaineers. The sophomore wide receiver announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. He is the second wide receiver to transfer from WVU this year, along with Reese Smith. I would...
The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
Rain activity will increase later in the week
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with cooler air across the Ohio Valley as we begin the new week. We started off today with temperatures in the mid-30s under overcast skies and that was the trend even through the afternoon and evening. We did not see much in terms of warmth, as daytime highs were in the upper 30s. Cold air moved into the region as our winds had a northerly component to them. At times, there was a wind chill across the valley as winds blew from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clouds will partially decrease as broad high pressure moves overhead. We will filter in more sunshine as we head into the day tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph. Stay bundled up as you step out the door tomorrow.
Ohio County Schools represents school-based mental health at national conference
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools was selected to present at the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Conference for educators and administrations across the country on their importance for school-based mental health. The BRSE program assists all schools in assessing the quality of their academic and instructional programs...
Holiday Happenings in the Ohio Valley
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Christmas is less than two weeks away now — and it’s hard to keep up with all of the parades, lights and charitable events before Christmas itself. That’s why we’re letting you know about some holiday happenings you can make plans for this coming weekend.
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling never turns anyone away
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has been feeding the hungry since the 1980s. Executive Director Becky Shilling-Rodocker says they will have served 175,000 meals this year, by the end of December. “All people have to do is sign a name–not necessarily THEIR name even,”...
Pet of the Week: Joe
(WTRF) — It’s our favorite day today! It’s Pet of the Week!. Today, we’ll introduce you to Joe. He is 4 years old and is currently staying at the Marshall County Animal Shelter. He’s a perfect combo of playful and couch potato. He knows tricks...
