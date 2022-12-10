Man shot, killed after fight in Huntington Park: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter who killed a man after an altercation in Huntington Park early Saturday morning.

The killing in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue occurred just after 3:45 a.m., when a man was shot in the upper torso after a “physical altercation” with the shooter, the LASD said in a news release .

The man was declared dead at the scene.

No information about the suspect is available, and the weapon used in the killing has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

