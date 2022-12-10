As the day was winding down on Tuesday, it started to become clear that the Washington Huskies were in trouble. Predictions started flooding in for 2023 4-star QB commit Lincoln Keinholz to flip from the Huskies to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Keinholz is rated by 247Sports as the No. 13 QB in the class and No. 172 overall player in the nation. While this is a big loss for the Huskies, who no longer have a QB commit that is in line to take over for Michael Penix Jr. after the 2023 season, it also has some ramifications across the Pac-12 and...

EUGENE, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO