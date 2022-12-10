Read full article on original website
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star
Former four-star athlete Seven McGee says he's headed to Jackson State for the 2023 football season. The post Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mike Leach's Family Shares Details On His Heartbreaking Death
The college football world has been crushed to learn that Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died Monday night at the age of 61. His family has now shared a bit of context surrounding his tragic passing. According to Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic, Leach's death resulted from a ...
Relive Some Of Mike Leach’s Best Moments With His Hilarious Weather Report On Lubbock Local News
What a heartbreaking day for the college football world. It was confirmed today that college football coaching legend Mike Leach had passed away at the age of 61, due to complications from a massive heart attack he suffered on Sunday night. Reports came out after Leach was hospitalized, and that...
Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation
The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Financial Terms of Deion Sanders’s Colorado Contract Revealed
The new Buffaloes coach received the largest financial package in the history of the CU football program.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
PODCAST: Oregon lands two big Portal Commitments, plus its highest-rated commit makes a surprise visit
The Oregon football program hosted multiple visitors this past weekend, including Transfer Portal prospects. The end result? The Ducks landed two really important transfer portal commitments and we break down what those mean for Oregon moving forward. Then we also discuss Oregon's highest-rated commit Dante Moore making a surprise official visit to another school.
Breaking: Kyler Murray Injury Diagnosis Has Been Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals' Week 14 defeat to the New England Patriots was a costly one. In a season rife with demoralizing moments, the Cardinals entered halftime up by a field goal over Bill Belichick's squad. They'd squander the lead, however, and eventually be routed 27-13. But setting the ...
Look: Mississippi State Football Stadium's Mike Leach Tribute Goes Viral
The football world suffered an incalculable loss Monday night, as revered college coach Mike Leach passed away at 61. Tributes poured in on social media today, as friends paid homage to the fallen coach. Will Rogers, Jimmy Johnson, and Matthew McConaughey were among those sharing ...
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Mike Leach's Tragic Passing
The football world was shocked and saddened Monday when revered Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passed away at 61. The effects of Leach's loss will be incalculable, and those in the college football ecosystem are expressing their condolences. Among those mourning is Kirk Herbstreit ...
247Sports
Transfer CB Tony Grimes locks in official visit to USC
Former North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes will take an official visit to USC this weekend, arriving in Los Angeles on Thursday, his father Deon Glover tells 247Sports. Grimes, who will visit Virginia Tech on Wednesday, has been building a rapport with Lincoln Riley, Donte Williams and Alex Grinch since going in the Transfer Portal.
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
Report: Marcus Mariota left Falcons after benching
Marcus Mariota has long been known as a selfless, team-first player. But the events following his benching by the Atlanta Falcons has led to questions regarding the quarterback. The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported in an article published on Tuesday that Mariota left the Falcons (at least temporarily) following his benching....
Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit
Brian Hartline continues to show why he is so highly regarded as an assistant coach. Ohio State on Wednesday secured a commitment from 5-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith. The commitment gives the Buckeyes the top two rated players in the 2024 recruiting class. The pickup of Smith is a...
Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job
Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
What Washington’s latest QB loss means for 5-star Dante Moore and the Ducks
As the day was winding down on Tuesday, it started to become clear that the Washington Huskies were in trouble. Predictions started flooding in for 2023 4-star QB commit Lincoln Keinholz to flip from the Huskies to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Keinholz is rated by 247Sports as the No. 13 QB in the class and No. 172 overall player in the nation. While this is a big loss for the Huskies, who no longer have a QB commit that is in line to take over for Michael Penix Jr. after the 2023 season, it also has some ramifications across the Pac-12 and...
Mike Bohn explains why Caleb Williams winning the Heisman was big for all of USC
Caleb Williams winning the Heisman Trophy wasn’t just big for him as a player, but the USC Trojans as a whole. After the star quarterback was named the best player in all of college football, USC athletics director Mike Bohn explained why Williams capturing the accolade was big for the entire program.
247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star to Oregon
Oregon is trending for Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter heading into another visit to Oregon this weekend. After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball in favor of the Ducks. Porter has raved about the Pac 12...
