The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon lands two big Portal Commitments, plus its highest-rated commit makes a surprise visit

The Oregon football program hosted multiple visitors this past weekend, including Transfer Portal prospects. The end result? The Ducks landed two really important transfer portal commitments and we break down what those mean for Oregon moving forward. Then we also discuss Oregon's highest-rated commit Dante Moore making a surprise official visit to another school.
EUGENE, OR
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Kyler Murray Injury Diagnosis Has Been Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals' Week 14 defeat to the New England Patriots was a costly one.  In a season rife with demoralizing moments, the Cardinals entered halftime up by a field goal over Bill Belichick's squad. They'd squander the lead, however, and eventually be routed 27-13. But setting the ...
The Spun

Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program

Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Transfer CB Tony Grimes locks in official visit to USC

Former North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes will take an official visit to USC this weekend, arriving in Los Angeles on Thursday, his father Deon Glover tells 247Sports. Grimes, who will visit Virginia Tech on Wednesday, has been building a rapport with Lincoln Riley, Donte Williams and Alex Grinch since going in the Transfer Portal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.  The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Marcus Mariota left Falcons after benching

Marcus Mariota has long been known as a selfless, team-first player. But the events following his benching by the Atlanta Falcons has led to questions regarding the quarterback. The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported in an article published on Tuesday that Mariota left the Falcons (at least temporarily) following his benching....
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job

Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Washington’s latest QB loss means for 5-star Dante Moore and the Ducks

As the day was winding down on Tuesday, it started to become clear that the Washington Huskies were in trouble. Predictions started flooding in for 2023 4-star QB commit Lincoln Keinholz to flip from the Huskies to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Keinholz is rated by 247Sports as the No. 13 QB in the class and No. 172 overall player in the nation. While this is a big loss for the Huskies, who no longer have a QB commit that is in line to take over for Michael Penix Jr. after the 2023 season, it also has some ramifications across the Pac-12 and...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star to Oregon

Oregon is trending for Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter heading into another visit to Oregon this weekend. After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball in favor of the Ducks. Porter has raved about the Pac 12...
EUGENE, OR
