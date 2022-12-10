ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud cites Justin Fields' playoff experience in preparation for semifinal with Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes received a second chance to compete for a national championship after Utah upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Now, No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) plays No. 1 Georgia (13-0) on Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has been involved in playoff preparation before, as a freshman in 2020. Stroud watched Justin Fields guide Ohio State to two-straight playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020. Stroud said he is taking a similar approach.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. says Buckeyes have the 'firepower' to be a threat in Playoff

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. emerged as one of the nation's top wideouts, stepping up in a major way when the Buckeyes' leading receiver from a season ago -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- missed most of the 2022 season to injury. The unanimous All-American filled the void as quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud's top target in the passing game, and Harrison said Ohio State (11-1) has the firepower needed to make a run in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud defends Jaxon Smith-Njigba sitting out CFP semifinal against Georgia amid backlash

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud did not hold back in his feelings about the backlash his team endured of late. The Buckeyes had various players go down with injuries this season, including Stroud’s top receiving target Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The star wideout suffered a hamstring injury in the Buckeyes’ season-opener against Notre Dame and decided to opt out of Ohio State's College Football Playoff semifinal with Georgia, before preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson will also not play this postseason after undergoing surgery on his foot. When talking to reporters, Stroud said he does not understand the level of criticism Smith-Njigba faced.
Vince Marrow meets with Ohio State transfer

Kentucky associate head coach, tight ends coach, and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow met with Ohio State defensive back transfer Jantzen Dunn on Wednesday. Dunn, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, has already received interest from Florida State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Indiana, Memphis and Mississippi State, according to his father, Mitchell Dunn.
