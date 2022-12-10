Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud did not hold back in his feelings about the backlash his team endured of late. The Buckeyes had various players go down with injuries this season, including Stroud’s top receiving target Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The star wideout suffered a hamstring injury in the Buckeyes’ season-opener against Notre Dame and decided to opt out of Ohio State's College Football Playoff semifinal with Georgia, before preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson will also not play this postseason after undergoing surgery on his foot. When talking to reporters, Stroud said he does not understand the level of criticism Smith-Njigba faced.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO