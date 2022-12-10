Read full article on original website
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud cites Justin Fields' playoff experience in preparation for semifinal with Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes received a second chance to compete for a national championship after Utah upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Now, No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) plays No. 1 Georgia (13-0) on Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has been involved in playoff preparation before, as a freshman in 2020. Stroud watched Justin Fields guide Ohio State to two-straight playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020. Stroud said he is taking a similar approach.
247Sports Take: Jeremiah Smith could be ‘best yet’ for Buckeyes
Ohio State’s run of elite wide receivers isn’t ending anytime soon. Not after Wednesday night. With the Buckeyes less than a week away from signing what many believe to be one of the best pass catching-hauls ever, Ohio State picked up a verbal commitment out of nowhere from five-star Jeremiah Smith.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. says Buckeyes have the 'firepower' to be a threat in Playoff
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. emerged as one of the nation's top wideouts, stepping up in a major way when the Buckeyes' leading receiver from a season ago -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- missed most of the 2022 season to injury. The unanimous All-American filled the void as quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud's top target in the passing game, and Harrison said Ohio State (11-1) has the firepower needed to make a run in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud defends Jaxon Smith-Njigba sitting out CFP semifinal against Georgia amid backlash
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud did not hold back in his feelings about the backlash his team endured of late. The Buckeyes had various players go down with injuries this season, including Stroud’s top receiving target Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The star wideout suffered a hamstring injury in the Buckeyes’ season-opener against Notre Dame and decided to opt out of Ohio State's College Football Playoff semifinal with Georgia, before preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson will also not play this postseason after undergoing surgery on his foot. When talking to reporters, Stroud said he does not understand the level of criticism Smith-Njigba faced.
Steele Chambers to return to Ohio State in 2023, Tommy Eichenberg undecided
Ohio State will have at least one of the team's top two linebackers back next season. Fourth-year junior Steele Chambers announced on Wednesday when speaking with local media that he intends to return to the Buckeyes in 2023, despite being eligible for the NFL Draft. While Chambers is a senior...
Vince Marrow meets with Ohio State transfer
Kentucky associate head coach, tight ends coach, and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow met with Ohio State defensive back transfer Jantzen Dunn on Wednesday. Dunn, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, has already received interest from Florida State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Indiana, Memphis and Mississippi State, according to his father, Mitchell Dunn.
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
'That means a lot': Florida lopsided win over Ohio sign of recent progress
A popular offering at carnivals since the early 1980s, Whac-A-Mole is a game with a simple objective: As a cartoonish character emerges from a hole in the game surface, the player is supposed to quickly bop it with a hammer, causing it to retreat as another mole replaces it. Florida’s...
Ian Strong set for Rutgers official visit, early enrollment
Rutgers will host one of its top prospects this weekend.
