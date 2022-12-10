Weather advisory cancels San Diego Bay Parade of Lights for Dec. 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights has been canceled for Sunday, Dec. 11 due to a weather advisory the Coast Guard announced on Saturday.

Parade organizers said in a press release that the storm rolling in on Sunday is projected to have high wind speeds that could make it dangerous for the boating participants.

“Over the years the parade has gone on rain or shine. But the wind is an issue. They expect some high winds tomorrow afternoon and into the evening so that’s why it’s just not safe," said Larry Baumann, Chairman, 52nd Annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights.

"The committee, the Coast Guard, we really want to make sure everyone is safe not only on the water but ashore," added Gail Strickland, Announcer, Parade of Lights.

The Sunday, Dec. 18 parade is still set to happen. You can read more about the event here .

