Desoto, TX

Guyer vs. DeSoto football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

Watch and follow live as two of the top teams in Texas battle for a spot in the UIL 6A D2 state championship

Texas high school football powerhouses Guyer and DeSoto have only played each other once, but the two will meet again on Saturday (December 10), this time with a spot in next week's UIL Class 6A Division 2 state championship on the line.

For the Guyer Wildcats, making the state semifinals is nothing new. This is their fourth consecutive appearance in this game, but they've fallen short of their ultimate goal of winning a state championship each of the past three years.

To have a crack at winning their third state title in school history, they will need to get past DeSoto, who is looking to make it to the state championship game for the first time since 2016 when the Eagles won their lone state title.

Don't wait until after the game to see which team is going back to the big game.

Click here to watch the Guyer vs. DeSoto state semifinal game live on the NFHS Network .

HOW TO WATCH

What : The nationally-ranked Guyer Wildcats battle the DeSoto Eagles for a berth in the UIL 6A D2 state championship game.

When : 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 10

Where : The Star at Ford Center | Frisco, Texas

How to watch live stream online : You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network .

Live score updates : Follow this game on SBLive for live score updates .

More coverage : SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of Texas high school football , including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App . Bookmark the SBLive Texas homepage for complete coverage.

Guyer (14-0) is not only undefeated this season, but it has also blown by every team it has faced. The Wildcats have won every game by at least 17 points, and they are averaging just under 47 points per contest while only allowing an average of 17 points in the 14 games they have played.

Through their four playoff games, they have bumped their scoring average up to 52.3 points per game and have won each of those games by at least 18 points.

That is in large part due to the stellar play of star quarterback and five-star Oklahoma commit Jackon Arnold.

The senior QB has played lights-out all season, but he's been even better in the playoffs, especially using his legs. After rushing 57 times for 433 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season, he has taken his running game to the next level in the postseason carrying the ball 84 times for 449 yards and 13 scores.

DeSoto (12-2) has only lost twice this season, but both of those losses came against nationally-ranked teams - St. Frances (Maryland) and Duncanville (Texas).

If you take away those two losses, the Eagles haven't allowed more than 26 points, and have won every other game by an average of 32.75 points.

They have looked even more dominant in the playoffs, cruising to victory in all four games by a combined score of 187-65.

Like Guyer, the Eagles lean heavily on their standout quarterback. Junior signal-caller Darius (DJ) Bailey has been one of the top Class 6A passers in the Dallas area all year. He racked up nearly 3,500 yards while notching 41 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

This game has no shortage of star power, and it should be a fun one to watch.

Catch all the action and drama live.

Watch the Guyer vs. DeSoto state semifinal game live on the NFHS Network .

