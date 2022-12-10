ROH Final Battle Results (12/10): Chris Jericho Faces Claudio Castagnoli, Double Dog Collar Tag Match

Read full article on original website
Asuka Changes Up Her In-Ring Look On WWE Raw
Asuka's week-long teases of a character change are starting to materialize. On the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Asuka wrestled without facepaint for the first time in her seven years across all WWE programming and wasn't her usual vivacious self in her pre-match entrance. Although Asuka did dance her way to the ring, she had a rather intense look upon removing her mask, and just gazed at the crowd while waiting on her opponent – Rhea Ripley. Asuka, known to play to the crowd during her entrances and matches, was clearly not herself Monday and even sprayed Dominik Mysterio with her green mist towards the closing stages of her loss to Ripley.
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
WWE Wrestlers Who Cried In The Ring
Wrestling is a unique mix of combat, storylines, and characters, all mixed together into a dramatic weekly show. Each company plays with the recipe of wrestling a little bit to see what works for their viewers and fan base. Regardless of how the formula is used, the secret to the storytelling is creating believable characters, coherent storylines, and drama that fans will want more of.
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
Chris Jericho Upended In Shocking Upset On AEW Dynamite
In the short history of All Elite Wrestling, there have been countless shocking moments. However, the biggest upset in the history of the company may have just happened, as Action Andretti managed to defeat "The Ocho" Chris Jericho at "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" on Wednesday. In the closing moments of...
Triple H And Vince McMahon Once Fought About Whether They Should Punish Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins
It's been a decade since Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (known in AEW as Jon Moxley) first debuted in WWE. It was apparent WWE saw exceptional things in store for the trio from the start, made crystal clear by their impressive debut taking out both John Cena and Ryback during the main event of the 2012 Survivor Series. Rollins, Reigns, and Mox immediately went on to feuds with top stars like Daniel Bryan, Kane, and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in February 2013. The duo of Rollins and Reigns would eventually capture the WWE Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules that May, with Ambrose winning the United States Title on the same night. However, as summer rolled around that year, the trio started treading a bit of water and moving down the card for reasons unclear to fans.
Jungle Boy Apparently Gains A New Ally On AEW Dynamite
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry did not send for HOOK but gained an ally in the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil during the "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" special episode in Garland, Texas. Following his victory over Brian Cage, Perry referred to himself as a "Giant Slayer" for defeating Cage Wednesday and Luchasaurus...
Jacy Jayne Is Heartbroken Following Mandy Rose's WWE Release
News broke earlier today revealing the former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract one night after losing her title. Reports claim the main reason for the decision is "based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page" because it breached the parameters of her contract. This has left many in the wrestling community in shock, especially in "NXT" where Rose performs weekly. Rose has been with the company since Summer 2015, first exposed to WWE audiences on the sixth season of Tough Enough.
Mia Yim Deactivates Twitter Account Following Austin Theory Photo Drama
After a long afternoon of blocking Twitter users who questioned her loyalty to her husband, Keith Lee, WWE Superstar Mia Yim deactivated her Twitter account. Ahead of the December 12 episode of "RAW," WWE.com posted a photo album of "hilarious photoshoot outtakes" and one of the photos was Yim posing for a photo with Austin Theory. In the photo, Yim has her legs around Theory's waist while he holds her (and two cups of yogurt) with one arm and flexes his other. It was an innocent photo between two friends that was lost on some Twitter users, who began harassing Yim for having "an affair with Theory."
Max Caster Names Proudest Moment Of His AEW Career
The Acclaimed are quickly becoming one of AEW's hottest homegrown tag teams, and have found much success in the tag team division in the past few months. At the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite," The Acclaimed finally reached the pinnacle when they defeated Swerve in our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. This was a massive deal as, by winning the AEW tag titles, Anthony Bowens became the first-ever openly gay AEW wrestler to hold a title within the company. While the tag title win was a huge moment for both Bowens and Max Caster's careers, Caster discussed which AEW moment of his he is personally most proud of.
Kevin Nash Concedes The Kliq May Have Screwed Over This Wrestler
Over the years, stories about "The Kliq" coming into conflict with other wrestlers behind the scenes have become extremely commonplace. The group, consisting of Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Scott Hall, and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, all had quite a bit of pull in their respective companies, even when they were split up among WWE and WCW, and there has been no shortage of wrestlers claiming they were held back by the group. On the latest episode of "Kliq This" with Kevin Nash, the former New World Order member acknowledged there was at least one performer that likely got the short end of the stick because of the group.
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
Minoru Suzuki Makes Huge Announcement About Future Of Suzuki-Gun
For over a decade, Suzuki-Gun has been one of the most dominant factions in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Over the years, the group has held titles ranging from the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship to the IWGP Tag Team Championship and beyond. Now, however, according to an announcement from Minoru Suzuki himself, Suzuki-Gun will be coming to an end by the close of 2022.
WWE Raw Results (12/12) - Number One Contenders Matches, Candice LeRae Vs. IYO SKY And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on December 12, 2022, coming to you live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!. Damage CTRL's Bayley will be squaring off with Alexa Bliss to determine who the new number one contender will be for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. Bayley defeated Asuka and Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley last week to secure her spot in the match, while Bliss managed to score a win over "The Man" Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross. Both women have a storied history with Belair, as Bayley had a long term rivalry with her that spanned the course of several months, and Bliss has aligned herself with Belair and Asuka over the course of the past few weeks. Which woman will come out on top?
Rocky Johnson Had A Big Influence On This Former WWE Star
Longtime WWE performer and producer Sylvain Grenier is opening up about his experience training with Rocky Johnson and his son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, during the 1990s and the impact it had on the early days of his career. Grenier, who went on to become a four-time WWE Tag Team...
Floyd Mayweather Sr. Gets Involved In Tessa Blanchard Match
This past weekend, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard battled Miranda Alize at an Ultimate Women of Wrestling show in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, during the match, a guest who was only supposed to attend the event jumped up on the ring apron and began to coach Blanchard. That special guest was none other than Floyd Mayweather Sr.
MVP Believes This WWE Star Could Take Titles Off Of Roman Reigns
With his incomparable, dominant reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion still intact, the biggest question on the WWE Universe's mind is who will be the one to take the belts off of Roman Reigns? If you were to ask the well-spoken talent manager, MVP, he's got a good idea of who that man may be.
