Gallia County, OH

Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio.

The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft.

(Photo courtesy: Gallia Co. Sheriff’s Office)
(Photo courtesy: Gallia Co. Sheriff’s Office)
3 teens allegedly run away from juvenile facility in Patriot, Ohio

Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555.

There is no other information provided by deputies at this time.

Related
WMBF

UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested

WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
WINCHESTER, KY
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman killed in motorcycle crash, man charged with DUI

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Wood County are investigating a early Sunday morning motorcycle accident that left one woman dead, according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel. The incident happened in the 100 block of Williams Highway in Parkersburg. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers that a female was being given CPR at the […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument

GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing brother

GALLIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and killing his brother entered a not guilty plea Tuesday. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Coon is accused of firing a shot toward his brother during an argument that hit his sibling in the chest.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Missing teen found overnight

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
POCA, WV
WSAZ

Man jumps into creek during police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in West Virginia river

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
POCA, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested when Found Driving Stolen Car

Chillicothe – A 35 year old man was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle when police saw him driving the car on Chillicothe Streets. According to the Chillicothe police department on 12/11/2022 while on patrol, they observed a tan 2004 Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound on E. 2nd. The officer ran the tag and it came back stolen,. When the vehicle approached the officers marked police car it turned into Floyd’s Semantel Clinic at 312 E. 2nd St. the driver and the passenger got out of the car and started to walk away.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Sheriff’s department reports phone scam

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment. The scammers are using...
