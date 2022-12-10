Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio.
The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft.3 teens allegedly run away from juvenile facility in Patriot, Ohio
Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555.
There is no other information provided by deputies at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 2