Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio.

The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft.

(Photo courtesy: Gallia Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555.

There is no other information provided by deputies at this time.

