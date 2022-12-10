Read full article on original website
AP source: No. 24 Mississippi State hiring DC Zach Arnett
No. 24 Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week. Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. ESPN first reported the move.
Spears leads Georgetown against Xavier after 22-point game
Xavier Musketeers (8-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-6) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Xavier Musketeers after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 83-64 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Hoyas have gone 4-3 in home games. Georgetown is third in the Big East with 10.7 offensive...
Carrington, Battle help Minnesota beat UAPB 72-56, snap skid
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braeden Carrington hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Jamison Battle added 18, including five 3s, and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Dawson Garcia had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal for...
