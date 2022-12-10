ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Northbound 347 on Gila River Bridge reduced to 1 lane overnight Dec. 12

 4 days ago
Northbound State Route 347 will be reduced to one lane overnight on the Gila River Bridge north of Maricopa on Monday, Dec. 12, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says the lane restrictions will be 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday during bridge maintenance work.

Drivers are requested to slow down and use caution around maintenance personnel and equipment while work is underway.

