NBC Washington
France Beats Morocco 2-0, Advances to World Cup Final vs. Argentina
France is one step closer to repeating. Les Bleus topped Morocco 2-0 in their 2022 FIFA World semifinal matchup on Wednesday to advance to the final against Lionel Messi and Argentina. France came out with its usual 4-2-3-1 starting formation but had to make two changes due to illness. Center...
NBC Washington
Three First-Half Takeaways from France-Morocco Semifinal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The France-Morocco showdown is certainly delivering. The second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a thriller through 45 minutes, with Les Bleus leading 1-0. French left...
World Cup 2022: news and reaction after France reach final against Argentina – live
Join Tom Davies for the latest from Qatar 2022 in the aftermath of France’s semi-final victory over Morocco
NBC Washington
France President Visited Moroccan Dressing Room, Called Player ‘Best Midfielder' of World Cup
Morocco may have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but its players and coaches will live on in football lore for their heroic performances all throughout the tournament. From manager Walid Regragui to players like Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi and several more, the Atlas...
NBC Washington
Can Karim Benzema Play for France in the 2022 World Cup Final?
Despite a slew of injuries before and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France has managed to make it back to the final for the second straight tournament where it will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina. Among the players not picked or out of the squad due to injury are...
NBC Washington
Theo Hernandez Scores for France in Fifth Minute vs. Morocco
France have an early lead over Morocco. In just the fifth minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, left back Theo Hernandez put Les Bleus on top. After Antoine Griezmann made a run that saw a Moroccan center back slip, Hernandez got in the perfect spot to capitalize off Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot attempt.
NBC Washington
Lionel Messi, Argentina Advance to World Cup Final With 3-0 Win vs. Croatia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The dream lives on for Lionel Messi and Argentina. La Albiceleste secured a 3-0 win over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday in style.
NBC Washington
Lionel Messi Assists Julian Alvarez, Argentina Leads Croatia 3-0
Julian Alvarez secured a brace against Croatia to make it 3-0 for Argentina in the 69th minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup. Lionel Messi was once again the maestro behind the play, taking Croatian center back Josko Gvardiol for a ride on the right-hand flank to set up the cut-back low cross for Alvarez to slot home.
NBC Washington
Gregg Berhalter Offers Explanation on Gio Reyna's Lack of World Cup Play
One of the biggest World Cup storylines surrounding the USMNT is spilling out past Qatar. Gio Reyna essentially disappearing from the lineup throughout the team’s two-week run to the Round of 16 left many fans -- who had heard so much about the next American wonderkid -- perplexed. Recent comments from head coach Gregg Berhalter seem to shed some light on the situation and fan the flames all at the same time.
NBC Washington
Croatia to Face Morocco in 2022 World Cup Third-Place Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s not completely over yet for Croatia or Morocco. The Vatreni suffered elimination after falling 3-0 to Lionel Messi and Argentina in the semifinal of the 2022 FIFA...
NBC Washington
Morocco Manager Walid Regragui Seen Attending Virtual Coaching Session in 2021
A year can make all the difference. That has been the case for Walid Regragui, who has been at the forefront of Morocco's darkhorse run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal, where a matchup against the 2018 defending champions France awaits. Regragui, who was hired by the Moroccan Football...
