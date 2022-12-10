One of the biggest World Cup storylines surrounding the USMNT is spilling out past Qatar. Gio Reyna essentially disappearing from the lineup throughout the team’s two-week run to the Round of 16 left many fans -- who had heard so much about the next American wonderkid -- perplexed. Recent comments from head coach Gregg Berhalter seem to shed some light on the situation and fan the flames all at the same time.

2 DAYS AGO