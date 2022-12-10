ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBC Washington

France Beats Morocco 2-0, Advances to World Cup Final vs. Argentina

France is one step closer to repeating. Les Bleus topped Morocco 2-0 in their 2022 FIFA World semifinal matchup on Wednesday to advance to the final against Lionel Messi and Argentina. France came out with its usual 4-2-3-1 starting formation but had to make two changes due to illness. Center...
Three First-Half Takeaways from France-Morocco Semifinal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The France-Morocco showdown is certainly delivering. The second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a thriller through 45 minutes, with Les Bleus leading 1-0. French left...
Can Karim Benzema Play for France in the 2022 World Cup Final?

Despite a slew of injuries before and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France has managed to make it back to the final for the second straight tournament where it will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina. Among the players not picked or out of the squad due to injury are...
Theo Hernandez Scores for France in Fifth Minute vs. Morocco

France have an early lead over Morocco. In just the fifth minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, left back Theo Hernandez put Les Bleus on top. After Antoine Griezmann made a run that saw a Moroccan center back slip, Hernandez got in the perfect spot to capitalize off Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot attempt.
Lionel Messi, Argentina Advance to World Cup Final With 3-0 Win vs. Croatia

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The dream lives on for Lionel Messi and Argentina. La Albiceleste secured a 3-0 win over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday in style.
Lionel Messi Assists Julian Alvarez, Argentina Leads Croatia 3-0

Julian Alvarez secured a brace against Croatia to make it 3-0 for Argentina in the 69th minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup. Lionel Messi was once again the maestro behind the play, taking Croatian center back Josko Gvardiol for a ride on the right-hand flank to set up the cut-back low cross for Alvarez to slot home.
Gregg Berhalter Offers Explanation on Gio Reyna's Lack of World Cup Play

One of the biggest World Cup storylines surrounding the USMNT is spilling out past Qatar. Gio Reyna essentially disappearing from the lineup throughout the team’s two-week run to the Round of 16 left many fans -- who had heard so much about the next American wonderkid -- perplexed. Recent comments from head coach Gregg Berhalter seem to shed some light on the situation and fan the flames all at the same time.
Croatia to Face Morocco in 2022 World Cup Third-Place Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s not completely over yet for Croatia or Morocco. The Vatreni suffered elimination after falling 3-0 to Lionel Messi and Argentina in the semifinal of the 2022 FIFA...
Morocco Manager Walid Regragui Seen Attending Virtual Coaching Session in 2021

A year can make all the difference. That has been the case for Walid Regragui, who has been at the forefront of Morocco's darkhorse run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal, where a matchup against the 2018 defending champions France awaits. Regragui, who was hired by the Moroccan Football...

