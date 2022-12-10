Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: news and reaction after France reach final against Argentina – live
Join Tom Davies for the latest from Qatar 2022 in the aftermath of France’s semi-final victory over Morocco
Argentina vs. Croatia: Live World Cup Semifinal Updates
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Argentina was ready for the moment on Tuesday, defeating Croatia 3-0 in the World Cup Semifinals. Lionel Messi (one goal, one assist) and Julián Álvarez (two goals) led the...
World Cup Twitter Reacts to Argentina Advancing to Final
Messi and Co. are off to the Finals. The Albicelestes defeated Luka Modric and Croatia 3-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Argentina took the early lead and closed out the first half 2-0. It all started with Lionel Messi, who...
Can Karim Benzema Play for France in the 2022 World Cup Final?
Despite a slew of injuries before and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France has managed to make it back to the final for the second straight tournament where it will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina. Among the players not picked or out of the squad due to injury are...
Fifa, UEFA rules breach/do not breach EU competition rules, EU court adviser says
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA's rules giving them the right to block clubs from joining a breakaway league and penalise players who do so are compatible with EU antitrust laws, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.
Every Third-Place Game Result in FIFA World Cup History
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s not as glamorous as the World Cup Final, but a medal is on the line. The third-place game in the World Cup will pit the two nations...
