NBC Philadelphia

Argentina vs. Croatia: Live World Cup Semifinal Updates

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Argentina was ready for the moment on Tuesday, defeating Croatia 3-0 in the World Cup Semifinals. Lionel Messi (one goal, one assist) and Julián Álvarez (two goals) led the...
NBC Philadelphia

World Cup Twitter Reacts to Argentina Advancing to Final

Messi and Co. are off to the Finals. The Albicelestes defeated Luka Modric and Croatia 3-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Argentina took the early lead and closed out the first half 2-0. It all started with Lionel Messi, who...
NBC Philadelphia

Can Karim Benzema Play for France in the 2022 World Cup Final?

Despite a slew of injuries before and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France has managed to make it back to the final for the second straight tournament where it will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina. Among the players not picked or out of the squad due to injury are...
NBC Philadelphia

Every Third-Place Game Result in FIFA World Cup History

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s not as glamorous as the World Cup Final, but a medal is on the line. The third-place game in the World Cup will pit the two nations...

