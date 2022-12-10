ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Reece scores 15 in Duquesne's 66-55 win against DePaul

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Reece scored 15 points to help Duquesne defeat DePaul 66-55 on Wednesday night. Reece also contributed six rebounds for the Dukes (8-3). Dae Dae Grant added 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Jimmy Clark III was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cold shooting dooms Lady Rams at Fort Hill

CUMBERLAND — It seemed as if the Southern Lady Rams did everything right except find a way to put the ball in the hoop. Their defense contained Fort Hill’s high-powered offense, and they moved the ball at an impressive clip against the Sentinels’ zone defense — attacking the holes and creating a plethora of open looks.
FORT HILL, PA
18-year-old charged with attempted murder for downtown Morgantown, West Virginia shooting

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — An 18-year-old Uniontown, Pennsylvania, man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for a Nov. 5 shooting in downtown Morgantown. Nyqwan McCargo is also charged with wanton endangerment for the shooting, which happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Fayette Street, between Chestnut and High streets, according to a criminal complaint against McCargo.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday. Streets are bustling with tour groups. Hotels are fully booked, and months of deadly Israeli-Palestinian...
BETHLEHEM, WV

